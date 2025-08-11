Homeowner stunned after new water heater creates major bill savings — here's how quickly the upgrade paid for itself

It may be best to take advantage of the savings while they're still available.

A homeowner who upgraded to a heat pump water heater was thrilled with how quickly they started saving money and how soon the switch would pay off.

They described "the awesome experience" on Reddit, detailing the replacement of two electric 40-gallon water heaters with a hybrid 80-gallon heat pump water heater.

Despite concerns about noise, vibrations, and other commonly referenced negatives, "Ours had no issues whatsoever," the poster said.

In its first week of operation, the water heater saved 30 kilowatt-hours every day. Based on the homeowner's electricity rate of 12.6 cents per kilowatt-hour, they expected to save $113 each month.

Photo Credit: Imgur

Photo Credit: Imgur

The poster said they installed the appliance themselves and rehomed the old water heaters to rental units. They would break even in less than two years.

Their situation marked a perfect example of how you can benefit from upgrading to a heat pump water heater. The homeowner lived in humid South Texas, which is "about as hot as it gets in the U.S.," they noted.

And since their heat pump water heater was located in the garage — and the appliances generally pull heat from the air to heat water — it could help to keep the space from becoming "unbearable."

These are just some of the positives you can count on if you make the change.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers in your area. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Solar panels can save you more than $50k over their 25-year lifespan, and EnergySage can help you save as much as $10k on installation. Which begs the question — isn't that worth an email or two? Get Started

Additionally, a tax credit through the Inflation Reduction Act gives homeowners 30% off a heat pump water heater installation. This tops out at $2,000, but your state and local governments and retailers may offer other incentives.

After President Donald Trump signed the One Big Beautiful Bill into law, though, the rebates and incentives for heat pump water heaters will be ending Dec. 31, so acting sooner rather than later could save you thousands of dollars.

One option is Cala, which markets a smart heat pump water heater that learns when you need hot water and how much. The customizable system helps you save money and lower your household's production of planet-warming pollution, as 3% of Americans' heat-trapping gas pollution is created by water heaters.

In the Northeast, this setup and others can save you over $6,000 over the lifespan of the heat pump water heater, according to Cala. That's because the technology is much more efficient — up to 500% efficient, in fact — than gas or electric configurations, and heating water accounts for almost 20% of household energy costs.

"I have the GE geospring heat pump water heater," one commenter wrote. "Costs me on average of $8/ month in electrical usage."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



