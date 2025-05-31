  • Home Home

Home improvement expert shares game-changing tip for finding the best water heater: 'If you care about saving money …'

by Margaret Wong
Photo Credit: iStock

One simple, game-changing tip from a home improvement expert can save you money, stress, and the planet: Consider a heat pump water heater.

In a YouTube Short, Rise (@buildwithrise) gets right to the point: "If you care about saving money, get a heat pump water heater. There's no better option. They're the latest and greatest in water heating tech." 

Heat pump water heaters have surged in popularity as more consumers look for ways to lower utility bills without sacrificing comfort. 

Unlike traditional models, which burn gas or use energy-intensive resistance heating, these devices work by pulling warmth from the surrounding air to heat water. This process can use up to 70% less energy

That translates to hundreds of dollars in annual savings, with the Department of Energy estimating more than $3,400 saved over the appliance's lifespan.

Additionally, the short emphasizes that a "high-quality heat pump water heater is built to last." This means that homeowners will be spared the costly and time-consuming maintenance that traditional water heaters may require.

And there's more good news: Right now, consumers can cash in on significant financial incentives.

Through the Inflation Reduction Act, households may be eligible for up to $2,000 in tax credits and up to $1,750 in upfront rebates for switching to a heat pump water heater

These incentives are income-based and may not last forever, especially as President Trump has said he intends to roll back IRA subsidies.

One company making waves in this space is Cala. Its smart, highly customizable heat pump water heaters are designed to lower energy use and pollution while increasing home comfort. 

Cala's technology allows homeowners to heat water exactly when it's needed, avoiding waste and ensuring hot water is always on tap.

With rising energy costs and more homeowners looking for sustainable alternatives, heat pump water heaters may be just the solution they didn't know they needed.

