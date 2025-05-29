Plumbers sound off after homeowner shares concerning video of outdated water heater: 'Is this Abraham Lincoln's … heater?'

"You need to get this looked at."

A video of a gas water heater sputtering large, erratic, yellowish-orange flames caught attention in the r/Plumbing community, highlighting the safety risks of aging gas appliances.

"Does this seem normal for a gas water heater?" the original poster wrote in the caption.

Plumbers and homeowners on Reddit quickly warned that this wasn't normal and could even be dangerous.

Some pointed out that the OP's gas water heater could be outdated. "Is this Abraham Lincoln's gas heater?" one Reddit user joked.

When dealing with old and sputtering gas water heaters, upgrading to a heat pump water heater can lower energy bills while keeping homes safer. These can be two to three times more effective than conventional water heaters, according to the U.S. Department of Energy.

Additionally, heat pump water heaters can save homeowners thousands of dollars if they qualify for incentives under the Inflation Reduction Act.

According to Rewiring America, homeowners who install heat pump water heaters can get a rebate of up to $1,750 under the IRA.

However, these incentives might not last forever — President Trump said he wants to eliminate the IRA subsidies. While major changes need an act of Congress, acting now could save homeowners thousands of dollars.

Some flagged the yellowish-orange flames as a sign of incomplete combustion, a phenomenon that produces dangerous byproducts that could harm indoor air quality.

"Poor combustion. I bet if you had someone probe the flue outlet it would be putting out very high levels of CO," a Redditor commented.

Incomplete combustion releases carbon monoxide, which is a toxic gas that can be deadly in enclosed spaces.

Many urged the OP to call an expert. One said, "You need to get this looked at, yellow flame?"

Others advised the OP that they might need a new water heater. "Grab yourself a new water heater and have a plumber install it," a commenter wrote.

Homeowners can avoid the health and environmental hazards of gas water heaters by upgrading to a heat pump water heater. Some homes can even save as much as $550 on their utility bills in one year.

Cala's smart heat pump water heaters are highly customizable and can be optimized based on homeowners' needs and priorities, heating water exactly when needed. This unique feature helps homeowners maximize their hot water supply while saving energy, cutting costs, and reducing their carbon footprint.

