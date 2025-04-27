Homeowner shares remarkable utility bills one year after upgrading their HVAC — here's how much they saved

"I would fill my propane tank three times in a winter, and this year I have only filled it once and it's still three-quarters full!"

After switching from an old, outdated AC unit to a heat pump, one homeowner shared their remarkably lower energy bills with the r/HeatPumps subreddit.

All in all, the usage savings they calculated were $675 in their first year, including the cost offset from their solar panels; the savings were $475 without the offset. They also shared a graph that showed the amount they spent on HVAC across both years; while the line had spiked during the previous year's winter, the heat pump had nearly flattened it.

Photo Credit: Reddit

In terms of the overall cost, the original poster explained, the heat pump did cost more than the typical AC unit they had been considering as a replacement. But with the usage and utility bill savings they were seeing, they calculated that the entire heat pump would be paid off within six years. Additionally, local and federal rebates and tax incentives are often available to help offset the initial cost.

While the name "heat pump" may evoke images of warmth, a heat pump can be used to both warm and cool a space. "I am in Las Vegas. So, the cooling function is actually more important," the OP explained. "There was a huge reduction in cooling costs over the summer."



Another recent heat pump convert living in New Mexico shared a similar success story. "Normally I would fill my propane tank three times in a winter, and this year I have only filled it once and it's still three-quarters full!" they boasted.

And lest anyone worry that heat pumps only work in the heat, another user living in a cold climate shared that their heat pump keeps them warm year-round, even during harsh winters in Ottawa, Canada.

On average, heating and cooling a home is responsible for nearly half of that home's energy consumption, according to the Department of Energy. So when a homeowner upgrades to a more efficient heat pump, the savings can add up quickly. And even better, the clean and renewable nature of a heat pump — which uses thermal transfer, rather than dirty fossil fuels, to function — means that it will slash not only a household's bills but also its polluting footprint.

