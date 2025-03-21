Can you afford a heat pump? This free tool can unlock $10,000 in government incentives for the bill-slashing tech

According to the Department of Energy, today's air-source heat pumps can cut your electricity use for heating by up to 75% compared to furnaces.

Most people still rely on outdated, inefficient heating and cooling systems — such as air conditioners and furnaces — but heat pumps can replace both appliances.

The upfront investment may seem daunting, but government incentives and rebates can help you save thousands of dollars to make the switch.

The scoop

Because heat pumps transfer heat rather than generate it like traditional HVAC systems, they're much more energy-efficient, meaning you pay less for electricity. According to the Department of Energy, today's air-source heat pumps can cut your electricity use for heating by up to 75% compared to furnaces. They also dehumidify better than standard AC units, making your home cooler and less damp in the summer.

The DOE said switching to a heat pump can save homeowners $300 to $1,500 annually on energy bills, depending on their home's square footage and where they live.



The clean energy comparison marketplace EnergySage can help you unlock even more savings with its free tools and resources on heat pumps and home electrification. Through its platform, you can connect with pre-screened installers and get instant estimates for planet-friendly upgrades such as solar panels, heat pumps, and other green technologies.

It also breaks down all the tax incentives and rebates you'd be eligible for via the Inflation Reduction Act — the largest climate investment in U.S. history. For example, if you purchase a qualifying Energy Star-rated heat pump, you could save $10,000 on upfront costs and installation fees.

All homeowners qualify for a federal tax credit of up to $2,000, or 30% of the installation cost (whichever is less), per Energy Star. Homeowners with lower incomes may be able to snag an additional $8,000 rebate as a discount at the point of sale.

How it's helping

EnergySage is a one-stop shop for all your electrification needs. If you're ready to replace or upgrade your home's HVAC system and install a heat pump, it will give you all the necessary tools to find a qualified installer and save money on your energy bills.

You can explore your financing options, learn more about heat pump incentives, and find out which type of heat pump will work best for your situation. For example, if you live in a cold climate, you'd need a special heat pump designed to work in sub-freezing conditions. If you're in an area with warm weather, a traditional air-source heat pump would be the best option.

Using free tools provided by EnergySage takes away the hassle of looking for installers and makes it easy to compare quotes. Plus, you don't have to give your phone number since the service is 100% online. You can message installers directly through the platform, ensuring you get all the information needed in one place.

Installing a heat pump doesn't just benefit your wallet; it's also a big win for the planet. Since they move heat rather than generate it, heat pumps don't require dirty fuels like furnaces or gas boilers and use less energy than traditional HVAC systems. This eases strain on the electric grid and reduces pollution compared to more energy-intensive heating and cooling tech.

What everyone's saying

Many EnergySage users had a positive experience with the company and gave 5-star reviews.

"EnergySage was a fantastic resource in helping us streamline resources, understand benefits and costs for different companies, and to learn about going solar generally. We found EnergySage helpful for both solar and heat pump / mini-splits," one customer wrote on the company's website.

"I used EnergySage when I was searching for a heat pump to replace my furnace. I didn't end up using one of their suggested installers, but my advisor Caleb still took my calls and answered all of my questions. It was the only place that provided relevant logistics and rebates for all-electric heating systems," a reviewer wrote on Consumer Affairs.

