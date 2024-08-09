This super-efficient A/C tech could slash your bills this summer

These innovative devices extract heat from the air outside (even when it's chilly) and pump it into your home during winter.

Want to save money on your energy bills while keeping your home cozy all year round? Meet the heat pump — your wallet's new best friend.

What are heat pumps?

A heat pump is an all-in-one heating and cooling system that can slash your energy bills while keeping your home comfy year-round.

Unlike traditional furnaces or air conditioners, heat pumps don't generate heat. They simply move it from one place to another, using way less energy in the process.

These innovative devices extract heat from the air outside (even when it's chilly) and pump it into your home during winter. In summer, they reverse the process, pulling heat from inside your house and moving it outdoors. It's like a refrigerator that works in both directions.



💡Save thousands with a heat pump

A heat pump can save you thousands of dollars in heating and cooling costs — but first you have to find the right installer at the right price. Use EnergySage's free tool today to find local options, compare prices, and see how much you can save. GET QUOTES

The Cool Down may receive a commission on signups made through links on this page, but we only promote partners we vet and believe in. For more cool tips like this one, check out our solutions list here.

Why are heat pumps important?

Heat pumps are serious game-changers for your wallet and the planet.

They offer major energy savings, potentially cutting your heating costs nearly in half compared to old-school furnaces. That's some serious cash back in your pocket.

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Plus, when you install a heat pump, one system handles both heating and cooling, simplifying your home's climate control. And by using electricity more efficiently, heat pumps slash your carbon footprint.

Think of heat pumps as the Swiss army knives of home climate control — versatile, efficient, and essential for a sustainable future.

How heat pumps save money and energy

Heat pumps outperform traditional HVAC systems in energy efficiency by a mile. They deliver consistent heating and cooling while using a fraction of the energy.

Plus, the government wants you to make the switch. The Inflation Reduction Act offers juicy incentives, including a $2,000 tax credit for most homeowners and up to $8,000 in rebates for low-income households.

If you're considering making the switch, check out EnergySage's Heat Pump Marketplace. It's a one-stop shop where you can compare options, find qualified installers, and get the best deal in your area.

The upfront cost of a heat pump (typically $4,000 to $8,000) might seem steep, but don't let that scare you off. Between energy bill savings, tax credits, and rebates, you'll save money in no time. It's a win-win for your wallet and the environment.

Your comfy, cost-effective, and eco-friendly future awaits.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.