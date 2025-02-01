  • Home Home

You can soon get $4,000 in government incentives for a breaker box in these states — here's how to collect

The process of upgrading your home just got much simpler.

by Leslie Sattler
Photo Credit: iStock

A huge home upgrade program is putting up to $14,000 back in Americans' pockets, according to Energy Star.

The Home Electrification and Appliances Rebate (HEAR) Program is covering most or all of the costs when people switch to energy-saving electric appliances.

The program focuses on making clean energy technology more accessible to everyone. Households making less than 80% of their area's median income can get the full cost covered for upgrades like electric stoves and heat pumps. Those earning between 80% and 150% of the median income qualify for rebates up to 50% off.

These rebates go way beyond essential appliances. The program offers up to $8,000 for heat pumps that both cool and heat your home. Electric stoves, ranges and ovens qualify for up to $840 in rebates. The program even helps cover electrical panel upgrades (up to $4,000) and new wiring (up to $2,500) to support these modern appliances.

Making the switch to electric appliances is one of the smartest ways to reduce monthly bills and create a healthier home environment. Electric induction stoves cook food faster and keep indoor air cleaner than gas alternatives. Heat pumps provide ultra-efficient heating and cooling that can slash energy costs year-round.

The process of upgrading your home just got much simpler. Rewiring America offers free tools to help you find available tax breaks, connect with qualified contractors, and make home improvements more affordable.

These rebates mark a major step toward giving all Americans access to money-saving home improvements. The program helps families cut their monthly expenses by making clean technologies more affordable. At the same time, widespread adoption of electric appliances helps create cleaner air in our neighborhoods.

The HEAR Program accepts applications through state and tribal offices. Check your state's energy office website to learn how to apply for rebates in your area.

