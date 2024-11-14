Mom shares helpful tip to cut back on expensive energy bills: 'This was all free of charge'

"It's honestly amazing how much you can save by just doing some small changes!"

Energy bills can sometimes get out of control, especially when you need climate control. One TikToker told followers about a free service that helped cut their bills.

Paying your electric bill each month might not be your favorite activity, but one mom on TikTok has a tip to help make it a little less painful. Classic Carolyn (@classiccarolyn) typically shares lifestyle content. However, in one clip, Carolyn gave details on how to potentially save money on energy bills.

Carolyn looked for solutions to bills that had been "literally unaffordable" on the electric company's website. Luckily, the page had a section for homeowners to request advice on how their home could be more energy-efficient.

This free service provided ideas and suggestions for things like improved insulation and weatherization. They also installed new shower heads, advanced power strips, and more efficient light bulbs. "This was all free of charge," she noted.

While it will take some time to learn if these changes save money, programs like this are worth taking advantage of.

There is a plethora of ways to make your home more efficient, and all of them can help lower your bills. The Department of Energy has resources on how to find an energy professional or conduct the assessment yourself. There are even discounts available through the DOE to help you pay for the service.

Taking steps to weatherize your home could save you around $300 per year on your bills. According to the DOE, "Lighting accounts for around 15% of an average home's electricity use, and the average household saves about $225 in energy costs per year by using LED lighting."

The power strips mentioned in the video can help cut back on energy vampires sucking up electricity. Some reports say these devices are costing American households as much as $19 billion per year.

In addition to all the money-saving benefits, reducing the amount of energy your home is using can reduce your pollution footprint. According to a study out of Carnegie Mellon University, "residential energy use accounts for roughly 20% of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in the United States."

Commenters on TikTok were appreciative of this suggestion.

"I have a clothes line and cut back on my dryer over 75% and my bill dropped $50," wrote one person.

Someone else said, "It's honestly amazing how much you can save by just doing some small changes!"

Another commenter added, "I'm sure a lot of people don't even know about this thank you for sharing."

