Homeowner shares video tour of Harry Potter-themed tiny home with incredible details: 'I want one'

A tiny home inspired by the wizarding world has captured the internet's heart.

One homeowner shared a detailed walkthrough of her Harry Potter-themed tiny home that looks like it was plucked straight from the movie set.

The video, posted to YouTube by Tiny House Giant Journey (@tinyhousegiantjourney), brought viewers inside a cozy replica of Hagrid's hut. It featured iconic Hogwarts-style interiors, complete with dark wood finishes, stone-like textures, and cozy details.

Aside from the literary nostalgia, the build has challenged assumptions about what small-space living can look like.

The creator maximized every bit of space with the design decisions, emphasizing that the goal was to create a home that felt inviting and livable — whether you're half-giant or human-sized.

Much of the comically Hagrid-sized furniture was custom-built, but other touches, like kitchenware and a hidden Murphy bed, make the home suitable for about four Muggle guests.

Of course, because the home was custom-built, it was more expensive than most tiny homes. But, generally, homeowners who downsize to tiny homes save not only on construction costs but also on monthly expenses.

They tend to use less energy than traditional homes, and downsizing helps declutter and reduce upkeep. In this case, the owner has turned the home into a passive income.

"I just checked out her reservations, and she's booked until November 2026," one commenter wrote. "I have no doubt that they will make their money back!"

While not everyone wants to downsize this dramatically, the video offers inspiration for incorporating warmth and personality into any home — regardless of square footage.

Interestingly, shopping at thrift stores was a big part of getting the decor just right.

"Most of the stuff is secondhand and found at estate sales and thrift shops," the tiny home owner revealed, adding that a few exceptions were non-negotiable, like the huge dragon looking down from the home's rafters.

Commenters were in awe of the space's creativity and the homage it pays to such a beloved franchise.

"Some people are just born to make the world a delightful place!" one commenter wrote.

Another joked, "I would love to see a massive professional basketball player stay there. They would be like, 'OMG everything is normal sized.'"

A third said the homeowner should even consider selling the design specs: "Someone needs to sell the plans for this! I want one! Spectacular!"

