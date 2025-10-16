Builder shares progress photos of super-affordable tiny house project: 'Very nice'

"It can be moved at a later date."

A dedicated builder on Reddit garnered some serious kudos after sharing progress photos of a tiny home project they're completing for their brother.

Posted to the r/TinyHouses community, the update shows the structure taking shape with its roof framed and sheathed — a major milestone in the build.

The post documents their second-ever tiny house build, highlighting just how practical and affordable small-scale living can be. The first home the Redditor built came in at around 200 square feet, but this latest project nearly doubles that footprint, stretching 32 feet long, 12 feet deep, and standing 12 feet tall at its peak.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

According to the builder, this house will cost around $30,000 by the time it's complete, a modest price compared to the skyrocketing costs of conventional housing.

The unit will even be movable, according to a comment by the OP: "The whole structure sits on 4x6 pressure treated skids so that it can be moved at a later date. It's sitting on a gravel base."

In addition to being a feel-good story of a sibling building a home for family, tiny homes have plenty of benefits as well. Lower mortgage and build costs, reduced property taxes, and smaller utility bills all add up to some serious savings over time. And because tiny homes use fewer materials and far less energy to cool and heat, they also help to lead us toward a cleaner, more sustainable future.

Of course, this lifestyle isn't for everyone. Downsizing takes adjustment, and building costs can vary depending on materials and location. But for many, the appeal of tiny homes lies in the opportunity to live simply and enjoy lower monthly expenditures. Similar stories of off-grid cabins and unique compact living solutions have drawn major interest online, highlighting the growing popularity of this approach.

The OP was also generous in answering several questions in the comments.

"Very nice! And looks like a decent size … What is the cost compared to the previous build you did? " asked one commenter.

"Cost-wise my first one cost about $20,000 to build and this one will prob be around $30,000 in the end," the OP replied.

"What climate are you in? I see you're framing with 2x4s. Wondering if I can get away with that or if I need 2x6s for thermals," asked someone else.

"We live in Alberta, Canada so the winters can get very cold … If you're willing to spend the extra money for 2x6 go for it but it will increase the weight a lot for transport so maybe consider that too," the OP noted.

