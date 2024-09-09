Woman shares simple hack to get more from your almost-empty hair gel: 'I swear by this'

The next time you finish a bottle of hair gel, think twice before tossing it in the trash.

TikTok influencer Jessica Sophie (@itsjess1s0) shares a simple hack for minimizing waste and getting the most out of your hair care products.

The scoop

Hair care products, such as gels, can appear to be done when the bottle is almost empty. However, Jessica surprised TikTokers after revitalizing her entire bottle of hair gel.

If you have a bottle of almost-empty hair gel with some gel left on the sides of the container, add some water to the jar. You can add water until the jar is almost full, according to Jessica.

After adding the water, simply use a spoon or wooden stirrer to mix the leftover hair gel with the water. The gel will reform, and you'll have a full bottle of hair gel once again.

"My hair gel is almost empty, so I'm trying to add water to refill it again," says Jessica. "It actually worked!"

How it's working

Jessica's hack is saving internet users money while also minimizing product waste. Instead of throwing out their existing hair gel, Jessica teaches TikTokers how to make a new batch, ultimately helping users discover creative ways to repurpose items.

Extending the life of your products helps reduce the total amount of waste and prevents unnecessary items from rotting in landfills. When plastic containers, such as hair care cartons, end up in landfills, they emit harmful pollutants that contribute to the planet's rising global temperatures.

Nowadays, there are numerous ways to declutter, recycle, and repurpose old items in your home. Organizations dedicated to sustainability, such as For Days, ThredUp, and GotSneakers, are also a great place to start your recycling journey.

What people are saying

TikTokers were impressed with the simple, money-saving hack and discussed other ways to get creative and create new hair products.

"I swear by this," wrote one user.

"Extra points if you put in a curl-defining mousse," suggested another TikToker. "That's what I do."

"OMG didn't even think of that!" responded Jessica. "I should try it!!"

