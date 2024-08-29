Woman shares organizational tip to make use of broken hair claw clips: 'It's hidden from view and keeps it nice and tidy'

"This is definitely another way to reduce a piece of plastic ending up in the landfill."

One resourceful Redditor's simple solution for managing messy cables has captured the r/ZeroWaste community's attention.

The eco-conscious poster shared a photo of a broken hair clip repurposed as a cable organizer, sparking a wave of enthusiasm for this thrifty and planet-friendly idea.

"I repurposed a broken hair clip as a cable clip!" the Redditor exclaimed, showcasing a small black hair clip with a missing tooth neatly corralling a piece of cable.

In a follow-up comment, the Redditor added, "I also keep twist ties in a small ziploc when I come across them! We've used them for our tv / console setup and it's great because it's hidden from view and keeps it nice and tidy!"

This creative upcycling hack offers a win-win for both your wallet and the environment.

Instead of tossing out that broken hair accessory and buying a new cable organizer, you can give it a second life while keeping your space tidy. Plus, by reusing items you already have, you're reducing waste and keeping unnecessary plastic out of landfills.

The financial perks of this DIY solution are clear. Cable management products can cost anywhere from a few dollars to $20 or more, depending on the style and brand. By repurposing items you already own, you're saving money that can be better spent elsewhere.

But the benefits go beyond just saving a few bucks. By finding creative ways to reuse items, we're taking small but meaningful steps to reduce our environmental impact. Every piece of plastic we keep out of the trash is one less item potentially ending up in our oceans or contributing to overflowing landfills.

The Reddit community's reaction to this simple yet effective idea was overwhelmingly positive.

One commenter exclaimed, "Amazing! This is definitely another way to reduce a piece of plastic ending up in the landfill."

Another user related to the struggle of broken hair accessories, saying, "Eeek, I have those style hair clips and most are broken. They still hold my hair in reasonably well, until they're down to one 'leg.'"

A third commenter appreciated the organizational aspect, noting, "Nice! I like managed cables (instead of a mess of cables), and this scratches this itch."

So, next time you're faced with a tangle of cables or a broken hair accessory, remember: with a little creativity, you might solve both problems at once.

