Zero-waste expert shares simple hack to make the most of last bit of your hair conditioner bar: 'That is such a good idea'

Tired of tossing those tiny ends of conditioner bars? This clever hack turns leftover scraps into a useful hair care product, saving you money and reducing waste in one simple step.

The scoop

Zero-waste shop Love of Earth Co. (@loveofearthco) took to TikTok to share an ingenious way to repurpose those frustratingly small bits of conditioner bars that are too tiny to use effectively.

"Have you ever wondered, 'What in the world am I gonna do with my conditioner bar when it gets too small to use?'" asks the zero-waste shop owner. Her solution? Save those scraps and transform them into a DIY detangling spray.

Here's how it works: First, collect the small leftover pieces of your conditioner bars. Then, crumble them up into small bits and add the crumbles to a reusable spray bottle. Finally, fill the bottle with water and shake well to mix.

And voila — you've created your own upcycled, zero-waste hair detangling spray.

How it's helping

Instead of tossing those last bits of product, you're extracting every ounce of value from your purchase. Shampoo and conditioner bars already reduce the cost of hair care products by around $60 to $80 every year, and this hack could save you even more.

But the benefits go beyond your budget. By repurposing these scraps, you're keeping plastic bottles out of landfills and reducing the demand for new products. This simple act helps decrease the strain on our waste management systems and protects our oceans from pollution.

Plus, you're creating a useful product without any additional packaging. It's a small step that, when adopted by many, can lead to significant reductions in plastic waste.

What everyone's saying

The response to this hack has been overwhelmingly positive, with many viewers excited to try it out.

One commenter exclaimed, "Wait, that is such a good idea!" highlighting how this simple solution hadn't occurred to many people before.

Another user shared their newfound awareness, demonstrating how this hack serves as a gateway to more sustainable thinking and habits.

"I never realized how much plastic I use on a regular daily basis until I tried transitioning," they said.

Others were already planning their next steps.

"This is so smart. When my conditioner bar gets really thin, I'll do this!" another wrote.

By turning what was once considered trash into a useful product, this hack embodies the essence of sustainable living. It's a perfect example of how small changes in our daily habits can lead to both personal and environmental benefits.

So, next time you're tempted to toss those conditioner bar scraps, remember: With a little creativity, you can transform them into a money-saving, planet-helping solution for tangle-free hair.

