Gardener shares unique trick to grow healthier backyard veggies with massive harvests: 'I started this last year and love it'

Squash and zucchini require a lot of space to grow, but one gardener has a unique plan to grow her plants vertically to maximize their harvest without overcrowding.

The scoop

Kaylee (@kkellyadventures) on TikTok shared a video explaining the three reasons she's planning on growing her squash and zucchini vertically this year.

The first is that the vegetables usually need a lot of space to grow, requiring a recommended one plant per four square feet. Going vertical allows her to plant every two square feet, doubling the amount she can plant. It also makes it easier to see with a clear line of sight what's growing and ready for harvest, as opposed to them being hidden by the large leaves, meaning less overripe crops going to waste.

The final reason, and one of the most important ones, is protecting her plants. Kaylee said squash vine borers, a type of moth that thrives on squash and zucchini, "quickly destroyed" all of her plants last year. Growing her plants vertically was recommended to her, as it supposedly reduces that risk while making it easier to see when you might have borer eggs to help reduce damage.

How it's helping

Kaylee's gardening hack is a clever solution to multiple issues with planting, allowing her to have a better home harvest, without having to resort to things like pesticides to deal with the moths. Better Homes and Gardens also notes that, on top of pest prevention, growing vertically can prevent mildew from forming and provide cleaner and even prettier squash and zucchini, making you more likely to reach for the veggies.

Eating healthier is one of the many benefits of growing your own food at home. A study from the University of Colorado last year showed that people who garden are healthier than those who don't, thanks to increased fruit and vegetable intake, and therefore fiber and physical activity. You also get a mental health boost from gardening, too.

Plus, growing your own food at home is a great way to save money at the grocery store, up to $600 a year with just a $70 investment.

What everyone's saying

Kaylee's fellow gardeners in the comments loved her hack for a bountiful zucchini and squash harvest.

"This is only way I do my squash, so much yield and healthier," one person wrote, adding they also use diatomaceous earth around the base of the plant to help prevent pests.

Another added, "I started this last year and love it! You do have to stay on top of tying off the new growth. Happens quickly."

"Thank you for showing how to do this!!" said a third.

