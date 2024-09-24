Homesteader shares vertical growing tips for pest and disease resistant vegetables: 'It does work really well'

Gardeners, get ready to take your squash game to new heights. A clever vertical growing hack is taking social media by storm, promising healthier plants and bigger harvests.

The scoop

Homesteader PawPaw Ridge Homestead shared a technique for growing bush-type squash vertically using a simple support pole.

"What I've noticed about it is when you do it vertically, you open it up, stem dries out a lot more and gets hard, and I don't think the borers like that," PawPaw Ridge Homestead (@pawpawridge) explains in the Instagram video. "Less moisture in the leaves, which helps with powdery mildew, and it's where the bugs like to hide, in that moist atmosphere, and with this opened up and airy, it does work really well."

The method involves training squash plants to grow upward along a sturdy pole or trellis rather than sprawling across the ground. This vertical orientation improves air circulation, reduces pest issues, and makes harvesting a breeze.

How it's helping

By growing squash vertically, you can maximize space in small gardens or balconies, potentially increasing your fresh, delicious produce yield.

Healthier plants mean less need for chemical treatments, saving you money and reducing environmental impact. Homegrown veggies have significantly less carbon output than store-bought options.

Gardening also offers a host of personal benefits. It's a great form of low-impact exercise, can reduce stress, and provides a tangible connection to nature. And the satisfaction of eating food you've grown yourself is priceless.

And let's remember the environmental perks. Home gardens support local pollinators, reduce food miles, and can even mitigate urban heat island effects.

What everyone's saying

Gardeners raved about the vertical squash technique in the comments.

"I grew a zucchini vertically after watching your videos," one gardener shared. "I was able to see where the borers were, dug them out with a piece of bendable wire and could also find their eggs easier. Bottom of stem looked like Swiss cheese but the plant survived! Also less squash bugs."

Another enthusiastic grower shared, "I've had great success growing my zucchini and acorn squash vertically this year!"

The overwhelming sentiment? As one commenter put it: "You sir are a genius!"

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.