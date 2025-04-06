Gardener met with surprise backlash after sharing plants he regrets growing: 'Some plants just aren't worth the trouble'

A lively Reddit thread is striking a chord with gardeners everywhere by tapping into a familiar truth: Sometimes, the plants we think will transform our gardens into lush havens end up turning into total headaches.

In the post, shared in the r/gardening subreddit, one Redditor recapped their biggest gardening regrets.

Topping the list? Mint, which they called an "invasive nightmare." Despite being planted in a pot, the herb managed to spread beyond its container and take over their garden.

Zucchini and tomatoes also made the list, with the user noting that the former produced way more than they could handle, while the latter attracted an onslaught of pests and diseases.

"Gardening is trial and error," the original poster wrote. "Some plants just aren't worth the trouble."

While some, like one commenter who used mint to deter feral cats, found clever silver linings, most responses served as a reminder that picking the right plants matters — both for your sanity and for the local ecosystem.

Invasive plants, like English ivy, mint, and horseradish, can be incredibly tough to manage once they spread.

They often outcompete native species, disrupt local biodiversity, and pose real challenges to removal — sometimes requiring landscape fabric, raised beds, or even soil replacement.

That's why more homeowners are embracing native plants as a smarter, lower-maintenance landscaping option.

Not only do native species require less water, fertilizer, and upkeep, but they also support pollinators like bees and butterflies, which play a vital role in protecting our food supply.

Even partially replacing your traditional lawn with clover, buffalo grass, or a xeriscape design can lower your water bills and create a healthier, more resilient yard.

Want to make the switch? Start by rewilding your yard, cutting back on chemical treatments, and upgrading to a natural lawn.

As for the Redditors, their hard-earned lessons turned into gardening gold.

One user recalled their attempt to grow Romanesco cauliflower organically for a local restaurant, only to find that every head was destroyed by cabbage aphids. "That was the year I learned about the little f**** called cabbage aphids," they wrote.

"Last year, I had great luck interspersing marigolds and basil among my tomatoes," one user commented. "That was sufficient to keep them largely pest-free without chemicals."

Another shared their regret over planting morning glories: "Huge mistake. Years later, still finding it popping up."

