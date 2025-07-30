Gardener shares brilliant hack using old toilet paper rolls: 'Has anyone tried this method before?'

For gardeners looking to grow straighter carrots, the solution may be as simple as old toilet paper rolls, at least according to one TikTok user.

TikToker Rachel (@rachelsallotment) shared a video with a simple hack to grow straighter carrots.

In their video, captioned "Has anyone tried this method before?! Hoping to get some straighter carrots this way," Rachel demonstrates how they used old toilet paper rolls to seed carrots in the hopes of growing them straighter. They packed the toilet paper rolls with damp earth, then dropped carrot seeds into each roll.

That's all there is to it. It's an incredibly easy hack to utilize; all you have to do is save up a few old toilet paper rolls and get to seeding.

Utilizing old toilet paper rolls is a fantastic hack, as it can save gardeners money on purchasing starter kits for their seeds, while also allowing people to divert waste from landfills by reusing the rolls. With less waste in already crowded landfills, less carbon pollution is released, keeping the planet that much cooler.

Gardeners are also saved the hassle of buying traditional plastic pots for their veggies, saving time and money. Additionally, because plastic pots eventually end up in landfills or as pollution in our oceans and waterways, avoiding them is another benefit to the planet.

Plus, because toilet paper rolls consist of cardboard, they're biodegradable, so utilizing them to plant seeds means eventually they'll break down, adding organic matter to the soil and enriching it. This enriched soil could then be added back to the traditional garden (or other toilet paper rolls) to boost other veggies' growth.

Best of all, if your carrots are always coming out crooked, planting them in toilet paper rolls should allow them to grow much straighter, making them that much more attractive.

Other TikTok users had both praise and questions for Rachel about their use of old toilet paper rolls in gardening.

"Oo that's a good idea; thank you for sharing," one commenter wrote.

Another commenter asked: "My friend said about this and I've tried it, but what do you do when the carrots start growing? Leave them in the tubes or plant them into ground?"

Rachel replied: "I think ideally you want to disturb the roots as little as possible and thin the seeds that germinate down to just one using scissors. I'm going to just plant the whole tube in the soil!"

