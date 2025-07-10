  • Home Home

Gardener reveals clever hack using old toilet paper rolls: 'Thanks for sharing this'

"I'm going to try it."

by Drew Jones
"I’m going to try it."

Photo Credit: TikTok

If you dream of a thriving tomato patch, your secret weapon might be in your bathroom trash. 

The scoop

Clever TikTok creator Vees (@vees202) recently shared a genius seed-starting hack: using empty toilet paper tubes as miniature biodegradable planters.

@vees202 It worked for the peas and green beans. Let see how well tomatoes grow in toilet paper rolls 🍅 #tomatoseeds #letsgrowtomatoes #plantpeople #soilsister #gardengirl ♬ original sound - Vees VIPS

Vees first grabbed some soil from their garden, added it to a pot, and softened it up using a fork — you can also use a garden shovel. The creator then watered the soil and placed the toilet paper tubes that were cut in half directly in the soil.

"We're planting cherry tomatoes today," Vees said in the video.

Vees added two seeds per toilet paper roll and then added some soil on top. They then added more water, both inside the rolls and in the extra areas of the pot, and waited for the sprouts.

How it's helping

While it seems like a low-impact effort, finding ways to reuse items that would otherwise end up in landfills can really add up.

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

Traditional plastic pots contribute to mismanaged plastic, which is a major contributor to landfill overcrowding. Approximately 50% of plastic ends up in landfills, and about 1-2 million metric tons enters the ocean each year. This greatly impacts ocean ecosystems.

On top of that, the cardboard toilet paper rolls are biodegradable, so they break down naturally and add organic material to your garden while doing so. Since the seedlings and their container go into the soil together, roots aren't disturbed, which can improve the replanting or potting process.

What everyone's saying

Viewers really liked the simplicity of this toilet paper roll hack.

"I haven't tried but thinking of doing so after seeing this," one commenter said.

What is the biggest reason you don't grow food at home?

Not enough time ⏳

Not enough space 🤏

It seems too hard 😬

I have a garden already 😎

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Vees gave a short update about the tomatoes, as well as other vegetables planted using toilet paper rolls, in another video. The tomatoes had just started sprouting, and the peas were seeing a lot of growth!

This easy hack even inspired a TikTok user to take up gardening.

"Thanks for sharing this. I never planted anything in my life but I'm going to try it," they said.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.




Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Not bad for February in Northeast Ohio."
Home

Homeowner easily debunks myth about solar panels one month after installing new system: 'Passive income is always welcome'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x