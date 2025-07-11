Gardener shares genius tip for using old toilet paper rolls: 'Awesome idea'

"Truthfully, I wasn't sure if this was going to work."

One gardener suggested an easy but genius way to protect seedlings and keep waste out of landfills that has TikTok users wondering why they hadn't considered the idea before.

The scoop

Gigi (@gigisgardentips) shared a hack on how to use toilet paper rolls as seed starters.

"They're biodegradable, protect young plants from pests (battling chipmunks this year), and retains moisture," Gigi wrote in her caption. "Plus, it's a great way to recycle and reduce waste—good for your garden and the planet!

The original poster uploaded a video of her seedling's growth through the cardboard tube. Seeds are typically germinated in starters so that they can better develop their roots. Then, they are transferred to a bigger space with more soil.

But Gigi planted her seed directly outside and protected it from external stressors with the toilet paper roll.

"Truthfully, I wasn't sure if this was going to work," she said. "I've used toilet paper rolls to start seeds indoors but never directly outdoors. I'm very pleased with the way this turned out, and I haven't lost any seedlings yet!"

How it's helping

The hack allows people to plant their seeds efficiently and safely while diverting some waste from landfills. Using toilet paper rolls to germinate your seeds also saves you the trouble of purchasing brand-new starter kits while reducing the amount of pollution you produce. It's a win-win.

Some commenters shared that they would use this hack to help protect their garden vegetables from bugs and squirrels. If you also grow your own food, this could save you the time, effort, and money wasted because of pests.

Growing veggies is a great way to decompress and save hundreds on produce. Plus, you will have the satisfaction of knowing you grew your own food.

What everyone's saying

Commenters exchanged tips and praise under Gigi's video. Some said they used toilet paper rolls in their DIY compost, too.

"Awesome idea," one person wrote.

"They're also probably acting as a mulch layer protecting the soil from heat too," another wrote. "Plus I've seen people put rings of copper around squash plants to protect against some insects. I think that maybe just cut them in half and they'll get more sunlight early on."

