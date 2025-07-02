Student shares creative hack using old toilet paper rolls: 'I might just copy you'

A student recently shared on Reddit a desk organizer they crafted entirely from everyday household recycling.

The scoop

The student posted a video of the desk organizer to r/recycling. They made it using empty toilet paper rolls and a scrap of cardboard, demonstrating that organization doesn't have to come with a price tag.

The organizer is a neat and functional setup that holds all their pencils, pens, scissors, and more.

"It's very simple," the OP said in a comment. "It takes 10 empty toilet paper rolls with a piece of cardboard that's just the right size, and some Gorilla Glue to hold it all together. You can make it however you like as long as it's secure."

How it's helping

Reusing everyday items isn't just smart; it might be the key to your next desk upgrade. Even small acts of reuse can make a difference, both for your space and the planet. Every little bit counts.

This eco-friendly DIY project stands out for its appeal to anyone looking for a simple way to save money, reduce waste, and take control of clutter. Instead of spending money on a store-bought organizer — likely made of plastic — the OP repurposed items most of us toss in the trash or recycling bin. That's a meaningful cost-saving, especially for students on tight budgets.

Creative hacks like this don't just help wallets; they also help the planet.

By finding ways to repurpose items, even those considered recyclable, we ease the burden on overflowing landfills and prevent waste from leaking into waterways and oceans. According to Earth.com, at least 12 million tons of plastic enter the ocean annually, and that number could triple by 2040 without action.

"I knew another way to take care of the environment is reusing things, I came up with this to cut down on waste," the OP shared.

There are also so many creative ways people are coming up with to reuse toilet paper rolls, including as a gardening tool and even in gifts.

What everyone's saying

One Redditor was impressed and wrote, "I might just copy you for my own desk, this is so creative!"

Another commenter applauded how innovative the idea was: "Keep up the good work. If everybody did something to try to cut down on waste, this Earth would be a better place for all of us."

Whether you're a student or simply tired of desk clutter, this DIY hack might just inspire your next organizing project, with zero trips to the store required.

