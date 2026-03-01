  • Home Home

'Clean freak' shares 2-ingredient solution to eliminate tile grout: 'Check out this before and after'

"When you see the difference, you have to do all the room."

by Noah Jampol
A self-confessed "clean freak" shared a video of the simple way to restore grout to its original shine using just two inexpensive ingredients.

Photo Credit: Instagram

Even when you've done everything to make your floors spotless, the grout between tiles can remain a relentless adversary. Instead of browsing the store aisles for chemical solutions, a self-described "Clean Freak" has a safe, budget-friendly alternative.

The scoop

Brandon Pleshek took to his Instagram account (@cleanthatup) to share a video of the simple way to restore grout to its original shine using just two inexpensive ingredients.

In the caption, Pleshek noted he's gotten "a ton of messages" on the topic, and that this was one of his top DIY cleaning mixes. One word of caution: do not use it on natural stone.

"Check out this before and after," he declared as the video showed a pristine tile floor and then flashed to a dirty one from before.

To achieve this transformation, the method is about as simple as it gets. To begin, you combine equal quantities of baking soda and hydrogen peroxide. Next, you pour the cleaning solution onto the grout and use a soft brush for added cleaning power.

"Wipe with a damp towel and you'll be amazed," Pleshek concluded as the video showed the much-improved final product.

How it's helping

This grout-cleaning method is safe and non-toxic, unlike some store-bought chemical solutions that can find their way into water sources or irritate eyes and skin. 

Another plus is saving money by avoiding the cost of a specialized product just for your grout. Baking soda and hydrogen peroxide are cheap products that homeowners might already have lying around. 

Another positive of the method is avoiding buying new products with plastic packaging, which can often be tricky to recycle — or end up not being recycled at all.

Baking soda and vinegar are two underrated natural household cleaning stars, providing a great way for homeowners to clean without breaking the bank or relying on chemicals.

What everyone's saying

Commenters on Instagram were big fans of Pleshek's method.

"You wouldn't believe it but I have been meaning to look up ways to clean this up on the Internet, you solved it!" a grateful user wrote. "Useful as always, thanks much."

"Omg so much to clean," an overwhelmed viewer said. "When you see the difference, you have to do all the room."

