New report finds increasingly common scheme could be answer to growing health crisis: 'We have the ability to transform this'

Researchers say there is light at the end of the tunnel when it comes to the plastic pollution crisis. That is, if we make some major changes to how things are done.

The Guardian highlighted the "Breaking the Plastic Wave 2025" report by the Pew Charitable Trusts that identified the global efforts needed to address the harmful impacts of plastics found in thousands of products worldwide. Plastic packaging is top of the experts' list.

"We have the ability to transform this, and nearly eliminate plastic pollution from packaging," said Winnie Lau of the Pew Foundation, per the Guardian.

The report suggested a two-pronged approach that could cut pollution from plastic packaging by a staggering 97% by 2040. Since plastic packaging represents a third of overall plastic pollution, that would make a tremendous dent, especially as packaging's share of pollution is expected to rise.

The first and biggest part of the researchers' plan includes reuse-and-return schemes, in which consumers could return boxes and refillable cups to supermarkets and cafes. That would replace tossing these items in the trash, where they end up in polluting landfills.

The second part is attacking the problem at its core. Governments could ban especially hard-to-recycle polymers and push for plastic substitutes on food and drink packaging. There is already an array of efforts on this front, including alternative materials to plastic.

Getting a handle on plastic packaging is critical to the future health of the planet. The report links plastic pollution to significant health risks, contamination of water sources, and a host of concerning consequences for humans and animals alike.

Microplastics have garnered their own concerns as they are increasingly ending up in the deepest parts of the ocean and in our food and water. Without changes to the status quo, the researchers expect plastic production to rise 52% by 2040.

That means more usage of dirty energy, which is harming the planet. Since recycling options for plastic packaging are often inadequate, the problem could get exponentially worse with greater pollution and more demand for resources.

Researchers did see a path forward, and changing how we handle plastic packaging is the biggest key to reshaping the picture while we can.

"Hope remains," said Tom Dillon, of Pew Charitable Trusts, per the Guardian. "The global community can remake the plastic system and solve the plastic pollution problem in a generation, but decision-makers will need to prioritize people and the planet."

