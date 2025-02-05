Expert shares how to clean hard-to-reach window tracks: 'Your windows will thank you'

Window tracks are notorious for collecting dirt, grime, and sometimes even dead flies. Over the winter, when windier, cold weather hits your window, this problem worsens — becoming a less-than-pretty sight in your home.

One expert cleaner on Instagram, Brandon Pleshek (@cleanthatup), shared his method for getting a completely spotless window track. The best part is that you can get this by using completely natural cleaning products.

The scoop

The first thing the OP does is dust the area with a toothbrush to loosen the dirt and remove the dry dust, especially in those tiny cracks and crevices.

In the ASMR-esque video, the cleaner then takes a vacuum with the brush attachment to suck up the loosened dirt, making sure to capture the dirt on the corners. The cleaner suggests using the toothbrush alongside the vacuum in the corners to "tackle stubborn dirt."

Finally, spray a DIY vinegar mix. The OP created this with one cup of white vinegar, one cup of water, and one teaspoon of dish soap. They use the mixture with a towel and wipe down the window track.

"If the tracks are extra dirty, don't forget to wipe down the bottom of the window too," wrote the OP in the video's caption. "Your windows will thank you!"

How it's working

From removing tough stains from laundry to cleaning yoga mats, white vinegar has a unique array of uses. It's a great alternative to toxic, chemical-infused cleaning products that linger in the household causing unhealthy air quality. These chemicals can also seep into water supplies, creating dangerous groundwater conditions. Additionally, the large amount of plastic used to package the supplies accounts for 2.5 billion plastic cleaning bottles ending up in landfills each year.

As a bonus to yourself, "using natural on-hand options just half the time could save you up to $90 a year," as estimated in The Cool Down's Guide to using natural cleaning products — meaning you can save loads of money, keep your air quality healthy, and reduce the amount of plastic in landfills — a win, win, win.

What people are saying

With 8,500 likes, the video has loads of users rushing to the comments to express gratitude for the cleaner sharing the hack.

"Thank you for this!" wrote one user. "[I] needed the motivation."

Another was happy about the order of the cleaning.

"Thank you for this. Removing the dry debris first is an interesting approach and it might make it possible to get the dirt in the corners that is impossible to get up when it is wet. Appreciate you sharing this idea," they commented.

The OP also responded to a question on mold from the comment section, saying that vinegar would help immensely in keeping mold from coming back.

