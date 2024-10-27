Thrift shopper shares excitement after discovering logo on cult-classic kitchen item: 'Never thought I'd see the day'

Le Creuset is a favorite among home cooks and one of the most sought-after kitchen items in thrifting communities. One happy shopper took to Reddit to show off their new pan from the brand.

In a post shared with Reddit, one person bragged about finding a gorgeous red pan for a fraction of its original cost. They wrote: "Le Creuset skillet for $8!! Never thought I'd see the day where I'd thrift Le Creuset, and it's in near perfect condition!"

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The Redditor included a before- and after-cleaning photo. The side-by-side stills show the condition of the pan at the time of purchase and how their efforts restored it to its original glory.

Le Creuset pans top best-of lists, including from Forbes and the New York Times. The company has been in business for nearly a century, so it's no surprise its products are top-of-the-line.



💡Make money recycling your old stuff

Looking for an easy way to clean out your closet and get paid for the trouble? Trashie has you covered. Trashie's Take Back Bags cost $20 but earn you $30 in rewards, which means you're making money every time you fill one up with old clothes, shoes, linens, or bags. GET PAID

The Cool Down may receive a commission on purchases made through links on this page, but we only promote partners we vet and believe in. For more cool tips like this one, check out our solutions list here.

Due to its enduring history and dependable design, Le Creuset can charge a pretty penny for its products. The skillet featured in this post costs $175 new, so this thrifter got roughly a 95% discount on their purchase.

If you want to join the ranks of the lucky few who have found incredible deals like this, start shopping secondhand. Thrifting is the best way to get high-end items for a fraction of their original cost.

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

The Week reported that it's possible to save nearly $1,800 a year shopping secondhand. Even if you only choose thrifted items for a small portion of your purchases, you should save around $100 annually.

Not only does buying preloved items save you money, but it's a great way to be gentler to the planet. Thrifting helps to keep items out of landfills and reduces our reliance on new and mass-produced items. Plus, cast iron is one of the most sustainable cookware options, according to Stanford Magazine.

The post inspired jealousy and admiration from other Redditors.

"Wow, great job saving that! That's a steal," one person wrote.

Someone else complimented the original poster's hard work: "Great clean! I had to do that once as well. Lots of elbow grease."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.