Woman shares incredible transformation of tarnished jewelry after cleaning hack: 'Finally get to wear these again'

Have you stopped wearing beloved pieces of tarnished jewelry because they lost their luster?

One influencer's viral hack could have your old bling looking shiny and new again. All it takes is a couple of household staples that you probably already have in your kitchen.

The scoop

In a recent TikTok video, lifestyle and organization influencer Jessie (@jessiee_marie) demonstrates how to clean tarnished jewelry with just some aluminum foil, baking soda, and hot water.

"I have this Tiffany necklace and some Pandora rings that I don't wear anymore because they're all tarnished," Jessie explains. "And I've been seeing this hack all over the internet, so I thought I'd give it a try."

To test the trick, line a bowl with aluminum foil, place your jewelry inside, and cover it with baking soda. Then pour hot water over everything and let it sit for a couple minutes, then move the jewelry around a bit.

Rinse with cold water, dry, and voila! In Jessie's words: "Look how good they look."

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

"Finally get to wear these again," she captioned the video, showing off her newly gleaming accessories.

How it's working

This simple hack can save you both time and money. Rather than taking your jewelry to a professional for a pricey cleaning or buying special polish, you can get your pieces looking like new again with cheap ingredients that you likely already have around the house.

🗣️ What of these benefits would most effectively motivate you to use fewer plastic-packaged cleaning products?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

Plus, by extending the life and use of jewelry you already own, it reduces the temptation to buy new bling — saving precious metals and minimizing the mining and carbon-intensive production required to create shimmery new pieces. Cleaning and wearing what you have is always more sustainable than buying new.

This hack isn't the only one of its kind. There are cheap, chemical-free alternatives to many popular cleaning products that can both save money and reduce plastic usage around your home. They are just as effective and often safer. For instance, try cleaning your Dutch oven with boiling baking soda or making your own disinfecting wipes.

What people are saying

The jewelry cleaning video clearly struck a chord. TikTok users chimed in to reveal their success with the hack.

"Doing this all the time to clean my jewelry," one commenter wrote.

Others suggested additional common household items that work well for polishing tarnished pieces.

"You can also use toothpaste!" one person wrote.

Another said: "You can also just make a paste with baking soda and water. Then use an old toothbrush."With just a few simple and affordable pantry staples, your old favorite accessories can sparkle like new again, proving that embracing sustainable swaps and hacks often helps your budget as much as the planet. Talk about a win-win.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more, waste less, and help yourself while helping the planet.