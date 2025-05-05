Gardener shares stunning photos of 'little dragon' creature visiting backyard: 'So gorgeous'

Spending time in your own backyard is one of the best ways to connect with nature and get to know your local wildlife. And some homeowners are luckier than others when it comes to their visiting critters.

One Reddit user shared three photos of a bright green reptile spotted in their yard in the r/herpetology subreddit. They noted the species as a calotes calotes lizard and that they live in Sri Lanka.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"The guy's been in our garden for a long time — doesn't really even mind us being a foot away from it either," they said.

Calotes calotes is a green forest lizard that's commonly found in Sri Lanka and India. It's just one species out of 29 in its genus, all native to southern Asia.

The background of the posted photos shows a yard that's full of lush greenery and a pond, which likely enticed the lizard into stopping by. Keeping a lawn full of native plants like this is great for wildlife and the overall environment.

In many places, and in Western countries especially, a wild native plant lawn is uncommon. Identical, square-shaped, and manicured lawns have been the norm for decades, even though that's not the best choice for any local region.

Luckily, installing native plants and rewilding yards are growing in popularity among homeowners conscious of the environment. Making your land a space that blends in with its natural surroundings encourages biodiversity and helps local wildlife survive.

A healthier ecosystem is ideal for pollinators, which benefit humans by protecting our food supply. Native yards can also save you time on lawn maintenance and money by lowering water bills and other expenses.

It can be intimidating to take on a big project like this, but you can start small. Look into traditional grass replacements like clover and buffalo grass, and consider picking up gardening as a hobby. Even partially replacing one section of your lawn is beneficial.

Members of the subreddit loved to see the lizard relaxing in its native habitat and comfortable in the poster's welcoming yard.

"First I heard of this species. So pretty! Those spines along its back are so neat. Like a little dragon!" one commenter said.

"Very jealous of your wildlife," another commented.

"So gorgeous!" one user said.

For more tips on upgrading to a natural lawn and rewilding your yard, check out these helpful guides.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.