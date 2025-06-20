Expert warns of catastrophic consequences from looming global threat: 'A displacement ... [on] order of World War II'

It's critical to raise awareness of the problem.

A geophysicist issued a stark warning about how rising sea levels could lead to massive population displacements on par with those of World War II.

What's happening?

In a clip from a podcast, Brent Minchew of the Arête Glacier Initiative outlined the best and worst-case scenarios that may result from the loss of Antarctic sea ice. Even in the best-case scenario, if the Paris Climate Agreement's goal of a 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) global temperature limit is met, the consequences will still be significant.

"The best case scenario is a displacement of people [on] order of World War II," Minchew said.

He warns that if Thwaites, the world's widest glacier, is lost, then we're looking at 10 to 20 times the displacement effect of World War II. Minchew notes that Thwaites' width and exposure to warm ocean water make it vulnerable, causing it to be the "largest source of uncertainty" in their sea level projections.

He concludes with a stark reminder of the potential human costs: about 2.5 million people displaced for every inch of sea level rise.

Why is losing glaciers such a concern?

The planet-heating emissions of dirty energy are supercharging extreme weather events, and the polar ice caps are warming much faster than other parts of the world. Consequently, critical sea ice is being lost at a rapid rate, as indicated by NASA's data, leading to rising sea levels.

About three billion people live within 200 kilometers of a coastline, so it's not difficult to see the potential human cost of rising sea levels.

Furthermore, the effects will not be evenly applied. The World Meteorological Organization reported that low-emitting developing nations will bear the brunt of a crisis they did little to create.

What's being done to stop glaciers from disappearing?

Glacier interventions to stabilize and prevent sea ice loss are currently being explored, but the research behind them is still in its early stages, per MIT Technology Review. Further research will be necessary to determine whether geoengineering projects should be employed. One timeline, offered by a climate scientist quoted in an article by the University of Chicago, projects that proper research will take "15 to 30 years."

In the meantime, it's critical to raise awareness of the problem and take practical steps to slow down sea ice loss. From reducing waste to embracing clean sources, it's our collective responsibility to act now.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.