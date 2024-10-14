  • Home Home

You can get paid $14,000 for these energy-bill-slashing home upgrades — courtesy of the government

by Noah Jampol
For homeowners looking to modernize and weatherize their residences, there are several paths to major savings.

Photo Credit: iStock

There's great news for homeowners who want to cut their energy bills and modernize their homes. The government is willing to chip in up to $14,000 toward upgrades that will also save money on the back end. 

So how does it work?

The government passed the Inflation Reduction Act in 2022 with incentives for households to embrace energy-saving tech. Through the Home Energy Rebate programs, qualifying households can get thousands back in rebates.

Installing an energy-efficient heat pump to heat and cool their home can entitle homeowners to up to $10,000 in savings. Similarly, for households looking to bolster their home's insulation, up to $1,600 is available. Want to get away from that potentially asthma-inducing gas stove? The government will chip in up to $840 for an induction stove

Overhauling your water heater, electrical panel or wiring, and clothes dryer are other ways to earn big savings.

These moves can benefit households in numerous ways. For one, they can help chop down bills with more energy-efficient tech like a heat pump. Improved insulation, meanwhile, can make households more comfortable and resistant to extreme weather events like heat waves that are becoming increasingly common.

Another potential gain is through cleaner and safer tech like induction stoves and water heaters that won't leak potentially dangerous gas indoors and out. Less energy use overall lowers our collective dependence on dirty energy and earth-warming fossil fuels.

The trickiest thing for homeowners looking to take advantage of all these rebates might be how to access all the savings. Thankfully, Rewiring America is here to help. It provides free tools like a calculator to assist households in navigating the available rebates, finding contractors, and landing the lowest prices.

To learn more about Rewiring America and try out their tools, including the calculator, readers can click here.

