Thrift shopper makes stunning discovery after opening newly purchased wallet: 'Love it'

One lucky secondhand shopper got a designer wallet that came with something useful inside.

The picture, posted in the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit, showed the heavily discounted wallet's $29.99 price tag. The Kings Loot website lists the money clip wallet's full price at nearly $200.

Photo Credit: Reddit

While that's already a hefty saving, the buying experience soon got even better.

"Actually, it was $25 because I had a 20% off stamp card," the original poster wrote in the comments. "And, it came with a $15 gift card inside!"

As more people worry about the cost of living, thrifting is a viable option to save money on anything from clothing to appliances to furniture. In addition to necessities, people can find hidden treasures, just like the OP did.

Similar stories include a shopper finding 18-karat and 14-karat stamped earrings in a cosmetic bag from a flea market, while another found a vintage Pennino brooch from 1947 in a $24.99 CAD (about $17.76 USD) jewelry grab bag. Someone else found gift cards inside a Madewell purse.

Such surprises, as well as extremely discounted luxury or rare items, offer shoppers an opportunity to start a potentially lucrative side hustle known as thrift flipping. Online marketplaces from eBay to Facebook to Poshmark to Etsy let people resell sought-after items for profit.

Of course, you don't have to rely only on thrift buys to earn a few bucks. It's possible to make money from old clothing after decluttering a closet.

In addition to all these personal style and economic benefits, people can breathe a literal and figurative sigh of relief from less consumption.

A circular economy reduces the need for new production that contributes to air and water pollution — especially in the case of fast fashion, which accounts for as much as 8% of global carbon pollution, according to the United Nations Environment Programme.

Less junk in landfills means fewer discarded items producing gases that trap heat in the atmosphere. Thus, being a more savvy budget shopper can pave the way for a cooler and cleaner planet.

When someone asked about how they liked using the wallet, the OP replied, "I actually love it. Really well made, and the pull-tab for the debit card is indeed pretty slick."

However, regarding the full retail price, they admitted, "I wouldn't pay that much for it if I'm being honest."

Luckily, thrift stores allow shoppers like the OP to enjoy items with a normal retail price tag that would give them pause.

