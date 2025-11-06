Customer calls out local Goodwill after spotting baffling items for sale: 'I was starting to think that I couldn't hate them more'

A Redditor posted a picture of a pallet of large Amazon boxes with stickers that let Goodwill shoppers know each "Mystery Box" was priced at $59.99. Commenters unleashed their frustrations.

"I was starting to think that I couldn't hate them more," said one commenter. "You know damn well they went through those boxes, grabbed anything worth a damn, then retaped them back up and pushed them out to the floor."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Though the exact origin of the mystery boxes remains unknown, and no one could be certain how Goodwill acquired them, most Redditors were appalled and accusatory, feeling the price of the boxes was much too high for something the thrift store probably obtained for free and was likely of little value.

Unfortunately, negative experiences at thrift stores, such as this one, can turn people off to secondhand shopping, which has many benefits.

Thrifting has become more popular not only for the money saved by purchasing used items at a fraction of the retail price, but also because it is seen as a fun hobby. The thrill of the hunt for highly desirable, rare, and valuable items keeps people coming back for more.

From clothing to toys to furniture and household items, you can find just about anything you need at a relatively low cost.

Then there's the added environmental benefit. When we reuse or repurpose an item we find through thrifting, we give that item a second life, keeping it out of landfills where it can contribute to air, soil, and water pollution that can lead to health issues for humans and wildlife, as well as damage to ecosystems. Purchasing secondhand items also reduces demand for new products, thereby reducing air pollution and solid waste generated by the manufacturing process.

For every negative experience, shoppers find many more positive experiences when thrifting.

Commenters on the Reddit photo were not fans of the Goodwill mystery boxes.

"Odds are, it'll be garbage," one Redditor predicted.

"Im not going to waste that much money on something I'm 1000% sure isn't worth it," declared another.

"I'd be so skeptical!" said someone else.

