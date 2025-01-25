Shopper finds high-quality 'tropical shower'-style dish at local Goodwill: 'This is fantastic'

"You will have it forever."

In this edition of r/ThriftStoreHauls, one shopper found high-demand kitchenware with price tags that will make your jaw drop.

The thrifter shared photos of their Goodwill finds along with the receipt — a massive La Cocotte pot for $27.99 and Le Creuset casserole dish for $15.99.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

This is an incredible find, as the nine-quart Dutch oven alone is valued at $500. Talk about a score.

While this thrifter was lucky enough to find the kitchenware in pristine condition, if you happen upon some that could use a little elbow grease, there are nontoxic ways to make Dutch ovens and other pieces sparkle like they're brand new.

Thrifting is an incredible way to find what you need at a fraction of the cost while promoting the circular economy and saving items from the fate of landfills, which warm Earth with polluting gases such as carbon dioxide and methane. You save money and the planet at the same time for an all-around feel-good experience.

On top of that, there's always the chance you'll come across something incredible, like this vintage leather jacket or these still-in-the-box Dr. Martens. It's like having a treasure hunt at your fingertips. You can thrift anything, from clothing and shoes to furniture and housewares.

If sifting and digging through stores gives you anxiety, try Goodwill's online store, Poshmark, or Vinted. If your tastes are on the higher end, check out the Vestiaire Collective — a discount luxury brand platform. There really is something for everyone, no matter what you're looking for.

The thrift finds were met with applause.

"This is fantastic!" one commenter exclaimed.

"Staub are great. I love their 'tropical shower' lid effect," another admired.

"It's my favourite pot to cook in. You will have it forever," a third wrote.

