Thrift shopper stunned after making unexpected discovery in coat pocket: 'Awesome'

This isn't the first time someone has found extras hidden in their thrifted items.

Shopping secondhand offers many rewards and sometimes even hidden treasures when you dig deep and take a chance.

One lucky shopper scored a great deal on a coat from Sears that came with a bonus: a Lowe's gift card. In the r/GoodwillBins subreddit, they shared their score, explaining they found the prize, worth $5.27, after digging in a bin.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

They were especially excited about the coat, writing, "It's thin enough that I could likely wear it even in the summer!" It cost only $5.23, which is especially astounding when compared to similar vintage items priced at up to $100 on Ebay.

Thrift shopping is a great way to save money, especially on high-end items. People have found Lodge cookware for under $7 and a working Kindle for just $10. On average, shopping secondhand can save you about $100 annually. But people have found extras hidden in their thrifted items, including $600 in a belt.

Shopping secondhand also keeps perfectly usable items from going to waste and ending up in a landfill. If they're trashed, clothes and other items fill up space, take years to break down, and release planet-warming gases as they do. According to the Boston University School of Public Health, people in the United States throw out 34 billion pounds of textiles every year, with 66% ending up in landfills.

You can even make money on your old clothes by swapping them for store credit. Otherwise, donate your stuff to contribute to the circular economy.

Commenters were impressed by both the coat and the gift card. One person wrote that the duster was "Awesome!" while another added, "Nice. It looks great!"

Someone else even had a suggestion for the Lowe's card, pointing out that the store sells large boxes that are "very handy for shipping large items."

