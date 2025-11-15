  • Home Home

Shopper thrilled after finding iconic item for cheap at thrift store: 'This made my day'

"That is an awesome score!"

by Gabriel Holton
A lucky shopper found a Lodge Dutch oven for $6.99 at a thrift store and revealed the incredible deal on Reddit.

Photo Credit: Reddit

A thrifty shopper has cooked up one of the best deals on the internet after spotting a Lodge Dutch oven — an iconic piece of kitchen gear — for just $6.99.

Posting in the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit, the excited buyer shared a photo of the find, writing: "This made my day! I was walking out of the store when I saw this 6-quart Lodge Dutch oven in lagoon. And it was only $6.99! Chili at my house this weekend!"

The pot, which typically retails for hundreds of dollars, looked brand-new and sat gleaming on a kitchen counter with a small thrift-store price tag still attached.

Beyond the bragging rights, finds like this highlight one of thrifting's biggest appeals: high-quality, long-lasting goods at a fraction of their retail price. Cast-iron cookware, like Lodge's enamel-coated line, is made to last decades, and giving it a second life keeps durable materials out of landfills. That's a win for your wallet and the planet.

Thrifting also lowers the demand for new production, reducing waste and the carbon footprint of manufacturing household goods. From kitchen essentials to clothing, savvy shoppers are increasingly turning to secondhand stores to save money and live more sustainably.

Similar thrift wins have appeared before, including a shopper who scored a vintage Le Creuset find and another who uncovered a rare All-Clad pan for a few dollars. For readers inspired to start treasure-hunting themselves, shopping at thrift stores helps you find these deals.

Commenters were quick to applaud the score.

One user wrote: "I love my Lodge Dutch oven — and paid waaay more than $7 for it. What a score! And that color is dreamy!"

"Congratulations OP that is an awesome score!" another commenter added.

A third simply called it: "Pure perfection!"

As for the lucky shopper? Their $7 thrift find is about to serve up a pot of chili — and a reminder that sometimes sustainability really does taste good.

