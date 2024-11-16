New homeowner alarmed after researching repercussions of previous owner's property mistakes: 'Should I remove it?'

"I estimate it's been there for about 15 years."

For garden enthusiasts, growing plants and aligning rock formations are top of mind when analyzing a lawn design. The way we cultivate our yards reflects our interests and style.

In a post on Reddit, a new homeowner sought advice after researching the troubling effects of the previous owner's landscaping.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

Shared to the subreddit r/arborists, the post highlights photos of the stonework surrounding a giant sequoia in the original poster's backyard. The first photo provides a full-scale view of the stone base of the tree, followed by photos that give a closer view of the interaction between the stones and the sequoia's roots.

"They built this rock wall around the base of the sequoia, I estimate it's been there for about 15 years. Should I remove it? I don't really care about the aesthetics, I'm just not sure which is worse, covering the root flare or exposing a lot of roots," wrote the original poster.

Generally, the root flare for trees provides a way for them to get adequate oxygen. According to Maryland Grows, "Roots need to be in the soil to get a steady supply of moisture and nutrients. The trunk (stem) portion should be out of the ground where exposure and good airflow help to keep the bark dry."

Native lawns do much for a healthier ecosystem as native plants attract pollinators, which, in turn, promote the food supply. Low-maintenance lawn replacement options are also available to give astounding benefits to homeowners. Whether it be native plants, clover, buffalo grass, and xeriscaping, even cultivating a partial lawn replacement can be worth the effort.

More native plants also mean less water, fertilizer, and pesticides, decreasing the cost of overall maintenance. With rising global temperatures leading to frequent encounters of drought, flooding, and other naturally occurring phenomena, incorporating these plants reduces hazardous air pollution and improves health for all communities.

Commenters weighed in with advice for the OP.

"Looks like the rocks were placed to provide seating around the tree. I like that," wrote a Redditor who admired the placement of the stones.

"Removing the rocks would be good, but please please be careful of the tree when doing so. Don't just yank out a stuck rock without checking if it's stuck in the tree," one person noted.

"Only fine roots need to be covered, and a tree this size both won't tend to have any fine roots that close in and wouldn't feel their loss even if it did," another commenter advised.

