Homeowner shares stunning photo of noise-blocking landscaping alongside busy highway: 'At first glance it looks like a traditional garden'

Homes adjacent to heavily trafficked roads and highways may not be the most desirable properties, but what you do with them can make all the difference.

A North Carolina homeowner went to r/NativePlantGardening to show off their streetside lawn.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The photo shows a winding sidewalk leading toward a busy road surrounded by a lush yard lined with asters and greenery.

In the caption, the homeowner said that living along the highway was just another reason, on top of so many others, to convert to a native lawn.

"We worked with a native plant landscaper. Really happy with it," the OP replied in the comments.

Natural lawns minimize water usage, mowing, and maintenance. Less water, fertilizer, and pest control means more money in your pockets. If that sounds too good to be true, just wait — it gets better.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

Switching to a native lawn also creates a safe haven for pollinators, which don't get nearly enough credit for what they do. According to the Department of Agriculture, more than 80% of the world's flowering plants depend on pollinators to reproduce. Since most of our food comes from flowering plants, we can thank pollinators for one out of every three bites. Fruits, vegetables, chocolate, coffee, nuts, and spices are all created with the help of pollinators. Our survival is dependent on theirs.

On that note, one Redditor was concerned about the native plants attracting pollinators so close to fast-moving traffic. It's certainly worth considering if you're putting plants and animals in harm's way.

You can rewild your lawn with clover, buffalo grass, wildflowers — also called tapestry lawns — native plants, vegetable gardens, or xeriscaping. If you don't know where to start, check out the National Audubon Society's Native Plants Database to find plants native to your area and get started on your own conversion.

🗣️ If you were to switch from a grass lawn to a more natural option, which of these factors would be your primary motivation?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

The gorgeous native lawn received compliments by the handfuls — and rightfully so.

"Wow this is so beautiful!! At first glance it looks like a traditional garden, many people wouldn't even realize it. Love it! You did a wonderful job with the design!" one Redditor applauded.

"So pretty!" another exclaimed.

"Tastefully done!" a third agreed.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.