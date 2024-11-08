Passerby shares troubling image of homeowner's egregious tree mistake: 'Report them to the city'

Another day, another crime against trees. One person shared a photo of how one homeowner is damaging their tree for aesthetic reasons.

The r/arborists page allows people to connect on how to deal with tree issues. In one post, a Redditor sparked outrage, showing how one homeowner is treating their trees.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The post reads, "Apparently this person does not like the look of root flares." The accompanying photo shows a green lawn, but a fairly large tree featured prominently. On closer inspection, viewers can see the tops of the roots have been cut back.

The root flare is the point of the tree where it starts to widen at ground level. This bulge leads down to the large root system that keeps the tree standing and healthy. According to the Colorado State Forest Service, roots need access to oxygen to survive. "By placing the root flare at or slightly above ground level when planting the tree, you give the tree the best opportunity to grow and thrive."

By cutting off the tops of the tree's root system, this homeowner is depriving the roots of needed nutrients. What they think is making the tree more attractive is actually making it a hazard that may need to be removed in the coming years.

Trees are important parts of neighborhoods and ecosystems. They provide needed oxygen, cooling shade, and can even help prevent erosion. The EPA wrote, "Suburban areas with mature trees are 4 to 6ºF (2 to 3ºC) cooler than new suburbs without trees."

This cooling effect can reduce your electric bill in the summer since your air conditioner won't have to work so hard.

Redditors were rightly upset by this tree-trimming choice.

One person said, "Report them to the city!"

"This is so messed up. Holy crap. If I were a neighbor, I would definitely let him know how dangerous this is," wrote another.

Someone else commented, "Oh my, [probably] not gonna like how their car and roof look after the tree topples over."

