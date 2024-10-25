Government awards $10 million to projects tackling air pollution problems in 'overburdened' communities: 'This really requires communities to work with their people'

"The work is going to take years and years."

Here's some good news for Washington residents: The state is taking steps to improve air quality in communities that need it most.

A new $10 million grant program is putting power — and funding — directly into the hands of local communities to tackle air pollution their way, according to the Washington State Standard.

The innovative program, launched by Washington's Department of Ecology, will support community-designed projects in 16 areas across the state where air quality improvements are needed most. That's great news for over 1.2 million Washington residents who will benefit from cleaner air in their neighborhoods.

🗣️ Do you worry about air pollution in your town?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

From urban neighborhoods to rural farmlands, communities can now access up to $750,000 each to implement the best local solutions for them. Want to swap out that old wood stove for a modern heat pump? This program could help cover the costs. Farmers looking to reduce dust from their fields? There's funding for that, too.

The program's emphasis on community leadership makes it especially powerful. "This really requires communities to work with their people to design a project and elevate voices to change sources of air pollution," explains Kaitlyn Kelly, who supervises the grant program at the Department of Ecology. "These are communities that are historically overburdened with health and social and environmental inequities."

These grants are already making waves as part of Washington's broader Climate Commitment Act, which uses proceeds from carbon allowance auctions to fund environmental improvements. It's an approach that turns climate action into direct community benefits.

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

"The work is going to take years and years," acknowledges Ecology spokesperson Susan Woodward. However, with strong community engagement and sustainable funding, Washington shows how states can take meaningful steps toward cleaner air for everyone.

Communities can apply for funding through October 24, with project selections expected this winter. The program ensures that every eligible community and participating tribe can receive financing for their air quality initiatives.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.