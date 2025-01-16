Shopper thrilled after researching label on thrifted sweater: 'It's worth a lot more'

You can find incredible items when thrifting. You can even discover brands you've never heard of that are worth a lot of money, as one Redditor did during a recent thrifting outing.

Redditors were excited about the sweater, partly because it was from a celebrity-owned brand.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The thrifter shared an image of a brown and white lambswool sweater with two swans kissing in the r/thrifting subreddit.

The original poster said: "Apparently its from a brand called Pleasing and it's worth a lot more than I would spend on it. … Its so beautiful."









The Redditor paid 9 euros, or about $9.22, for it. In the second image, the OP shared a screenshot of the sweater's original price: $260.

English pop artist Harry Styles founded the Pleasing brand in 2021.

Shopping at thrift stores can save you a lot of money, as this thrifter discovered. You can find designer items for a fraction of the cost. For example, one spouse found an authentic Louis Vuitton Speedy 35 after looking for a Louis Vuitton bag for their wife for several years. They paid $5 for the bag, which retails for nearly $2,000.

Thrifting can save you money if you regularly shop for secondhand clothing. A study relayed by CouponFollow found that thrifting can save you $1,700 a year, or $150 a month.

While thrifting can save you money, it can also keep clothes out of landfills. Earth.org estimates that 11.3 million tons of old clothes end up in landfills annually. That's equivalent to "81.5 pounds per person per year."

It would be a shame if these great finds ended up in a landfill instead of people's homes.

In the comments, Redditors shared their excitement for this thrifting find.

One user said, "That's harry styles' brand."

Another commented, "Lovely!"

