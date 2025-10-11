Shopper ecstatic after discovering high-quality item for major bargain in thrift store: 'Those are not cheap'

You can furnish your home with thrift store finds at a fraction of the price of brand-new things.

One thrift shopper scored a beautiful bed frame from their local thrift shop and shared the room upgrade to r/ThriftStoreHauls.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The picture shows the new-to-them bed frame, which seems to match the rest of the furniture in the room.

"Thrifted treasures, my bed frame for $65," the original poster wrote.

It appears to be an ornate-style, solid wood bed frame. The frame features intricate foot legs — a truly rare thrift store find for the OP.

"This is stunning!" one commenter complimented.

Another user noted, "those are not cheap !"

Shopping at the thrift store can sometimes feel like stepping into a time capsule. The old and unwanted items that secondhand shops receive are oftentimes higher quality than today's mass-produced products.

These items are also sold at a less expensive price than new products. This allows shoppers to score high-quality household essentials, like this solid wood bed frame, for a fraction of the price.

A plain, minimal, wooden bed frame can start at around $100. But a new, more intricate, solid wood bed frame, like the OP's thrifted frame, could cost upwards of $1,000.

Thrifting has allowed many secondhand shoppers to score amazing deals on household essentials without spending a fortune on their hauls.

One lucky shopper scored a solid-frame, mid-century Luna chair, which still resales for $900 to $1,550, for only $5 at a thrift store. Another thrift shopper snagged an antique heirloom bookcase — also solid-wood — that sells used for hundreds of dollars online, for only $20.

Thrifting can save you money on household essentials while keeping old, but well-made, items from accumulating in the landfill. It also helps conserve the resources needed to produce new household items.

"Very pretty," another commenter said.

To which the OP replied, "Thank you! I can't recommend thrift stores enough."

