Dartmouth medical student warns the public that popular household appliances contain carcinogens: 'It's important that people know the health effects'

A home-cooked meal is one of life's simplest luxuries, but one common mode of cooking comes with some seriously troubling health repercussions.

A YouTube Short posted by Hot & Toxic (@HotAndToxic), a channel dedicated to exposing the harmful nature of "natural" or methane gas, honed in on the dangers of gas stoves.

The video featured Alex Conway, a medical student at Dartmouth College. On switching from gas stoves, Conway says: "That is a real decision that you can make to positively impact your health."

Methane is a potent greenhouse gas, with more than 80 times the heating power of carbon dioxide, according to the Environmental Defense Fund. It raises the planet's temperature and pollutes the air.

Conway says in the video: "The evidence shows that [methane gas] is a carcinogen, so it can cause cancer — not just lung cancer … but it's also been linked to colon cancer, prostate cancer, and can exacerbate a whole host of respiratory diseases."

There's a clear link between gas stoves and asthma, and Elephant Energy co-founder DR Richardson told The Cool Down in an interview: "It's like having a tailpipe from a car directly piped into your house."

While the video by Hot & Toxic mentions avoiding gas stoves being a luxury, induction stoves can actually be a fairly attainable alternative option. Induction stoves are shown to cook your food faster and more cost-effectively than a regular stove. Plus, with the Inflation Reduction Act — a government tax incentive for renewable energy purchase — you can save up to $840 on your induction cookware.

Rewiring America offers a free resource for calculating your IRA savings. As the Trump administration has repeatedly mentioned cutting these tax credits, the time is now to invest in sustainable, clean energy.

Induction cooking may seem difficult for renters or those who can't afford a full kitchen renovation. Luckily, plug-in induction stoves are another option and start at around only $50.

"There are so many things, unfortunately, that affect our health that we don't have control over," Conway says in the video. "I think it's important people know the health effects of methane gas because it's something we can change."

