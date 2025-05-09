Worried parent pleads for advice after making dangerous kitchen mistake: 'Are we OK to stay inside?'

Others had a wide range of suggestions for the parent's quandary.

A parent in distress went looking to r/answers for help regarding a gas stove.

"I left the gas stove on low with no flame for about hour. I opened both doors and cracked open a window in my room and turned a fan on. It's been airing out for about 30 minutes," the original poster wrote. "Are we okay to stay inside while it still airs out?? I'm guessing it's not severe because the gas smell wasn't strong. My husband tells me it's okay to stay inside but im not sure if we can!"

Gas stoves and furnaces routinely pose health and safety risks to residents. Not only is there the fire hazard, but burning gas can also exacerbate asthma, an issue that especially impacts children. This is on top of the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning. Carbon monoxide is invisible, odorless, and can be deadly.

On top of that, gas appliances also contribute heavily to home energy pollution, which is a significant driver in destructive climate shifts.

Luckily, alternatives are available. Switching to an induction stove is safer, since an induction cooktop is entirely electric and has no exposed elements. It's generally cheaper than using gas thanks to its incredible efficiency, and you can get a rebate on the installation. Cooks love how even and high-powered induction cooking is, too.

Reddit commenters had a range of suggestions for the original poster's quandary.

"If the smell is dissipating and you are feeling physically fine, keep the window cracked with a fan blowing air out," said the top commenter, referring to the telltale smell of a chemical many utilities add to natural gas to make leaks and other exposures more detectable — though a carbon monoxide detector in your home is still a good safety precaution.

Another user said: "Call your gas company. They take this seriously. They will likely send someone with a gas meter to set your mind at ease. Leave the house until they get there."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.