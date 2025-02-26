Homeowner calls for help after malfunctioning furnace goes up in flames: 'I've never actually seen a … burn like that'

"It seems to be happening more and more."

A shocking post on Reddit's r/HVAC forum is raising concerns about furnace safety after a homeowner discovered their attic furnace in flames. The post, titled "Flaming Furnace," details how a homeowner had to remove the furnace doors and use a fire extinguisher to put out the fire. A technician arriving the next day was left stunned by what they saw.

"I get to the house today and the burner compartment was totally burned up, roll out switches melted," the technician wrote. "In my 12 years in the field I've never actually seen a furnace burn like that."

The technician later discovered that gas was flowing through the furnace's gas valve unchecked, leaking right into the burners — enough to cause a near disaster. The homeowner only checked the attic after noticing an unusual temperature spike on the second floor.

Beyond the immediate danger, this situation highlights an ongoing issue with older gas-powered furnaces: They pose serious fire hazards, can leak dangerous gases, and are far less efficient than modern heating solutions.



💡Save thousands with a heat pump

A heat pump can save you thousands of dollars in heating and cooling costs — but first you have to find the right installer at the right price. Use EnergySage's free tool today to find local options, compare prices, and see how much you can save. GET QUOTES

The Cool Down may receive a commission on signups made through links on this page, but we only promote partners we vet and believe in. For more cool tips like this one, check out our solutions marketplace here.

Furnaces that burn methane gas (often marketed as "natural gas") not only put homes at risk but also contribute to rising air pollution levels. Many homeowners are making the switch to heat pumps, which provide both heating and cooling while using significantly less energy — saving money on utility bills and reducing household pollution.

With incentives like tax credits and rebates available through the Inflation Reduction Act, now may be the best time to make the switch. EnergySage's Heat Pump Marketplace helps homeowners find the most efficient and cost-effective heat pump options. But these incentives might not last forever — Congress could decide to change the law after President Trump made it known he wants to do away with it, meaning that waiting could cost homeowners thousands in lost savings.

Redditors in the comments were just as alarmed as the OP.

A fellow technician commented, "It's rare but it can happen. … The first thing you need to do is shut the gas off."

Another Redditor chimed in with their experience and said, "I've also had at least three (cases) in the last 5 years that I've found the gas valves failed, causing the house to fill with gas. Every rep I've talked to calls it an isolated incident, but it seems to be happening more and more."

For homeowners concerned about safety, efficiency, and cost savings, making the switch to an electric heat pump could be a game changer. By upgrading outdated gas appliances, we can reduce fire risks, improve indoor air quality, and move toward a cleaner, cooler future. Organizations like EnergySage and Rewiring America provide resources to help make the transition easier.

Has your heating system been checked recently? If your furnace is outdated, now might be the perfect time to explore safer, more efficient alternatives.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.