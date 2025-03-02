Homeowner shares urgent warning after near-death experience with gas-powered saw: 'Lesson learned'

"The sad thing is, I own an electric [saw] as well, but I didn't think it would get all the way through the concrete."

A Redditor recently learned about the risk of carbon monoxide the hard way and shared their experience with r/WellThatSucks.

"Carbon monoxide poisoning is no joke," wrote the original poster alongside a photo of them inside a sealed chamber. "Got to spend 3 hours on a hyperbaric chamber last night." He added later: "Lesson learned."

The poster explained that they had undertaken a home renovation project in their basement. A tree root was growing into their sewer main under their basement floor. They chose to use a gas-powered brick saw to remove it. The area was not ventilated enough, however, leading to carbon monoxide poisoning. Luckily they were doing the work with their father and were able to get the needed attention.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Carbon monoxide poisoning is a major issue with gas-powered appliances. Without the proper ventilation, carbon monoxide can fill a home, depriving residents of oxygen. Since carbon monoxide is odorless and colorless, it poses a truly insidious threat. Carbon monoxide poisoning can equally happen in cars and affect pets.

The original poster made a great case for electrifying as much as possible in the home. "The sad thing is, I own an electric one as well, but I didn't think it would get all the way through the concrete," they said. Upgrading to electric alternatives to furnaces and stoves is a surefire way to not have to worry about carbon monoxide poisoning.

Beyond personal health benefits, heat pumps are also cheaper to run than a gas furnace.

Meanwhile, electric induction stoves cook much better than gas options. The cherry on top is that electrification also radically reduces home energy pollution, which is great news for the environment. If you're ready to switch to a heat pump and avoid carbon monoxide threats, check out this calculator from EnergySage to get started. We've got a guide on induction stoves, too.

Redditors were happy to hear that the original poster was doing well but also suggested going electric in the future.

"Milwaukee markets their power tools with the line 'no more gas headaches'…. I think you fit into their target demographic now," said one commenter.

"The obvious is never to use gas-powered equipment indoors without adequate ventilation, but also invest in several CO detectors throughout the house on all levels, inside every bedroom, and outside each sleeping area...basically, everywhere you have smoke detectors," said another.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.