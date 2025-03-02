  • Home Home

Homeowner shares urgent warning after near-death experience with gas-powered saw: 'Lesson learned'

"The sad thing is, I own an electric [saw] as well, but I didn't think it would get all the way through the concrete."

by Simon Sage
"The sad thing is, I own an electric [saw] as well, but I didn't think it would get all the way through the concrete."

Photo Credit: iStock

A Redditor recently learned about the risk of carbon monoxide the hard way and shared their experience with r/WellThatSucks.

"Carbon monoxide poisoning is no joke," wrote the original poster alongside a photo of them inside a sealed chamber. "Got to spend 3 hours on a hyperbaric chamber last night." He added later: "Lesson learned."

The poster explained that they had undertaken a home renovation project in their basement. A tree root was growing into their sewer main under their basement floor. They chose to use a gas-powered brick saw to remove it. The area was not ventilated enough, however, leading to carbon monoxide poisoning. Luckily they were doing the work with their father and were able to get the needed attention. 

Photo Credit: Reddit

Carbon monoxide poisoning is a major issue with gas-powered appliances. Without the proper ventilation, carbon monoxide can fill a home, depriving residents of oxygen. Since carbon monoxide is odorless and colorless, it poses a truly insidious threat. Carbon monoxide poisoning can equally happen in cars and affect pets

The original poster made a great case for electrifying as much as possible in the home. "The sad thing is, I own an electric one as well, but I didn't think it would get all the way through the concrete," they said. Upgrading to electric alternatives to furnaces and stoves is a surefire way to not have to worry about carbon monoxide poisoning.

Beyond personal health benefits, heat pumps are also cheaper to run than a gas furnace.

Watch now: Delta announces innovative plans for its next 100 years of air travel

Meanwhile, electric induction stoves cook much better than gas options. The cherry on top is that electrification also radically reduces home energy pollution, which is great news for the environment. If you're ready to switch to a heat pump and avoid carbon monoxide threats, check out this calculator from EnergySage to get started. We've got a guide on induction stoves, too. 

Redditors were happy to hear that the original poster was doing well but also suggested going electric in the future. 

"Milwaukee markets their power tools with the line 'no more gas headaches'…. I think you fit into their target demographic now," said one commenter.

Should the government ban gas stoves?

Yes 💯

Only in new buildings 🏗️

Only in restaurants 🥘

No way 🙅

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

"The obvious is never to use gas-powered equipment indoors without adequate ventilation, but also invest in several CO detectors throughout the house on all levels, inside every bedroom, and outside each sleeping area...basically, everywhere you have smoke detectors," said another.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

This a significant step for battery-supported induction technology.
Business

This startup has a secret weapon that could save you thousands for your kitchen: 'Gives you that magic ... without having to upgrade your whole home's [system]'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x