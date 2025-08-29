New mother seeks advice after $1,000 home improvement mistake sparks health concerns for 3-month-old child: 'Just feeling really stupid'

A mother's excitement about moving into a new house has turned into fear and regret after discovering the health risks her new gas stove posed.

The mom posted her concerns on the r/moderatelygranolamoms subreddit. She said she and her husband had just moved into a home that they were able to somewhat design, and one feature she was particularly excited about was the gas stove.

However, that excitement quickly went away after she read about the fumes that gas stoves put out, and she discovered she didn't want to put her 3-month-old child's health at risk.

"I spent a good amount of my evening last night spiraling about this and just feeling really stupid for not doing more research and assuming it would be fine," the OP wrote.

She added that they would likely switch to an induction stove in the long run, but that switch could be costly — as not only will they have to pay for the new stove, but they also already paid $1,000 to connect their gas stove.

"We have an air quality monitor and yes, the gas stove sends ours into the red right away," one commenter wrote. "... We switched to induction when we could afford it and it's been great."

Unlike gas stoves, which have been associated with a higher risk of asthma, induction cooktops create no toxic fumes. They use magnetic currents to create heat more quickly and evenly than other stovetops, meaning water boils more quickly and temperature control is more precise.

Thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act, shoppers can save up to $840 on the cost of a new induction stove. However, anyone shopping for eco-friendly appliance upgrades may want to act quickly, as several federal tax credits for such upgrades will expire by the end of 2025 (although other rebate programs will still exist for shoppers who meet eligibility requirements).

Even if an entire stove isn't in your budget right now, plug-in induction burners offer several of the benefits at a fraction of the cost, with some starting at $50 or so.

"It has been freaking fantastic. Best decision ever," one commenter wrote about switching to induction. "... I thought I would miss the gas, but I don't at all. And I feel better about it."

Another commenter mentioned that, if being able to use the stove during a power outage is important, the OP could also consider getting solar panels and a solar battery to pair with an induction cooktop. EnergySage's free tools can help homeowners save up to $10,000 by comparing quotes from verified, local installers and seeing which incentives are available.

