You can still receive an $840 rebate when you replace your old stove with a high-tech upgrade — here's how

Many homeowners have already taken advantage of these incentives.

Americans can receive close to $1,000 when they purchase electric cooking appliances through federal incentives, per the Department of Energy.

Homeowners who switch to electric or induction cooking equipment qualify for Home Electrification and Appliance Rebates worth as much as $840, while Home Efficiency Rebates provide up to $8,000 for projects that cut household energy consumption.

"From solar panels to stove tops, you can get money back whether you're replacing an old appliance or installing new technology," according to the DOE guidance.

These programs make induction cooking technology more accessible to families. Induction cooktops heat food through magnetic fields, making them up to three times more efficient than gas burners.

This efficiency means faster cooking times and lower utility bills. Plus, these appliances eliminate the indoor air pollutants associated with gas cooking.

Many homeowners have already taken advantage of these incentives. The switch to induction cooking has gained momentum as more Americans learn about how the technology can benefit their wallets and health.

The Inflation Reduction Act provides as much as $840 off new induction ranges, which means this technology is more budget-friendly than ever.

Renters and homeowners who can't commit to a kitchen renovation might consider plug-in induction cooktops. These units start around $50 and connect to power through regular electrical sockets. They offer the same efficient cooking technology without permanent installation.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers in your area. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Solar panels can save you more than $50k over their 25-year lifespan, and EnergySage can help you save as much as $10k on installation. Which begs the question — isn't that worth an email or two? Get Started

The One Big Beautiful Bill Act will eliminate many IRA tax credits after 2025, which means acting sooner rather than later will equal thousands of dollars in savings for households considering multiple home improvements. Appliance rebates for items such as induction stoves will continue.

States and territories run their own rebate programs, so availability differs across regions. Homeowners can check local programs through the government's rebate portal to see which incentives apply in their areas. To receive the tax credits, file a Form 5695 with your annual return.

If you're interested in maximizing your savings, combine multiple upgrades. New electrical systems, which sometimes accompany kitchen electrification projects, qualify for additional credits up to $600 or rebates up to $4,000.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.