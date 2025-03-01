Traveler has surprising wake-up call about popular home care item: 'Wildly unnecessary'

  • Home Home

Their realization was simple but telling.

A recent discussion in the Washington, D.C., subreddit has turned an everyday annoyance into a surprising wake-up call.

A user visiting Atlanta noted how loud gas-powered leaf blowers are, sharing that after living in Washington, D.C., where they are banned, the noise felt "striking." Their realization was simple but telling: "I don't miss them."

Washington's ban on gas-powered leaf blowers, which was approved in 2018, aimed to reduce both noise and air pollution.

For decades, gas-powered models were the standard for landscapers and homeowners, but their downsides are hard to ignore. Some can be as loud as a motorcycle, reaching up to 100 decibels, and they emit significant amounts of pollution.

According to the California Air Resources Board, operating a gas-powered leaf blower for just one hour generates as much smog-forming pollution as driving a car for approximately 1,100 miles.

The impact of switching to electric alternatives is more noticeable than many people expect. Without the constant hum of gas-powered models creating noise pollution, public spaces feel quieter, calmer, and less disruptive.

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

Gas-powered leaf blowers also contribute to air pollution, which can worsen respiratory issues like asthma.

Other cities are beginning to follow Washington's lead. Nearby Montgomery County, Maryland, and Portland, Oregon, have begun phasing out gas-powered blowers.

Entire states, like California, have also implemented restrictions to curb their use. The shift is partially driven by consumer demand for cleaner, quieter alternatives that also offer lower long-term costs.

Electric blowers eliminate the need for gasoline, require less maintenance, and are easier to operate, making them an increasingly popular choice.

As more cities consider similar bans, the trend toward electrification and other green technologies continues to grow in the home as well. And organizations like Rewiring America and EnergySage are here to help consumers make the transition to cleaner energy solutions.

Many Reddit commenters echoed the original poster's feelings, noting that they hadn't realized how disruptive gas-powered blowers were until they weren't around. One user said, "I won't miss it, especially when they start working at 7a.m."

One user even questioned the use of leaf blowers at all, saying, "Electric is better than gas for sure, but 80% of what people use leaf blowers for is still wildly unnecessary."

