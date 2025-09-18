Renter takes matters into their own hands after landlord refuses to investigate strange odor: 'He brushed it off as if nothing is wrong'

Having a potential gas leak from your stove is a major cause for concern, especially if you have a landlord who refuses to investigate the issue. One renter in Los Angeles said their landlord was surprisingly nonchalant and unhelpful about their complaint that a "gas smell" was coming from the stove and asked the r/legaladvice subreddit for guidance.

"I told my landlord and he brushed it off as if nothing is wrong," the original poster explained in the post.

Photo Credit: Imgur

So they took it upon themselves to buy a gas leak detector to test the area they believed the smell was coming from. The OP posted an image of the reading, which showed a 10% lower explosive limit (LEL).

According to DeNova Detect, a natural gas alarm manufacturer, "when the concentration of natural gas in the air reaches 10% LEL, there is a risk of explosion if an ignition source is present, such as a spark or flame." While 10% is still generally considered a low alarm level, it warrants an investigation.

"This isn't a legal question, this is a 'call your gas company and report a leak' question," one reader commented. "They will come out, check for gas, turn off the appliance, and then verify that the gas valve is operating properly. They will report it to your landlord."

The OP replied that they had already informed the gas company, which did indicate there was a leak. However, this still didn't prompt any action from the landlord to either replace or repair the stove.

"This is where you call the fire Marshal to investigate, and while they're there, invite them to have a pleasant discussion with your landlord on the wisdom of that recommendation," someone else suggested.

Gas stoves not only present a fire or explosion hazard, but also a major health risk since they release various pollutants, including nitrogen dioxide, benzene, and fine particulate matter that can increase the risk of asthma, lung cancer, and even heart disease. That's why many homeowners are switching to induction stoves, which use an electromagnetic field to heat cookware directly, making cooking much faster, more efficient, and safer compared to gas stoves. It's also more environmentally friendly since it doesn't use natural gas, a major source of planet-warming pollution.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers in your area. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Solar panels can save you more than $50k over their 25-year lifespan, and EnergySage can help you save as much as $10k on installation. Which begs the question — isn't that worth an email or two? Get Started

Thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act, you can snag up to an $840 rebate for qualifying induction stoves. But if you don't want to invest in a full range or your landlord won't allow it, there's still the option to purchase a plug-in countertop version for as little as $50 for some models.

"You may want to escalate by calling the fire Marshal and report that the leak has been reported but not fixed," another commenter suggested. "This may result in your home being condemned temporarily, and a hassle with your landlord. It's not advisable to attempt to live with a gas leak."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.