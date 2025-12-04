Home inspector exposes upsetting trend 'oozing out' of most new-build American homes: '5 out of 6 ... have [this]'

"At this point, they should send their workers through the entire neighborhood."

Having a gas leak is one of the scariest experiences you can have as a homeowner because of the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning.

In a TikTok video, Arizona home inspector CyFy (@cyfyhomeinspections) shared his experience with gas leaks in new-construction homes.

In his video, CyFy demonstrated how to detect a gas leak in the pipes outside a home. When he sprays a mix of soap and water onto the pipes, the leaking gas forms bubbles and produces an odor. Gas leaks also waste energy, unnecessarily drive up your utility bills, and add more pollution to the air.

After inspecting just one neighborhood, CyFy shared: "5 out of 6 new-build homes have a gas leak."

As a result, he recommended making an appointment with the local gas company to have all new-build homes in the area checked for gas leaks. CyFy's video is helpful because it highlights how common gas leaks are, even when homeowners aren't aware of them.

But even if your natural gas system isn't leaking, there are still many hazards associated with having gas in your home.

The "natural" gas used in homes is primarily methane, which is a potent pollutant that has been linked to serious health issues, including cancer and respiratory diseases. Powering your home with gas exposes you to unsafe levels of toxins and can exacerbate asthma and other medical problems.

A safer approach is to embrace clean-energy technology, such as induction stoves, which come at surprisingly affordable prices, as well as heat pumps and heat pump water heaters. All of these energy-efficient appliances are powered by electricity, not gas, so you can keep them running with solar power.

CyFy didn't go into all of these options in his TikTok video, yet his viewers were shocked to learn about how common gas leaks really are.

"No wonder why gas companies stay rich!" one TikToker wrote.

Another TikTok user asked: "Why doesn't the county or state take action?"

"At this point, they should send their workers through the entire neighborhood to address all these leaks," someone else commented.

