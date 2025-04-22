New homeowner devastated after nightmare discovery on move-in day: 'There was a rotten egg scent'

"This happened to me as well when we purchased our home!"

A distressed new homeowner discovered a gas leak in their fireplace, turning closing day from a dream to a nightmare.

The new homeowner posted on Reddit, looking for advice. They explained, "We got the keys and were excited to enter our new home. As we did, there was a rotten egg scent … We were able to locate it to the fireplace on the main floor."

Gas leaks are dangerous because the flammable gas, mostly made of methane, builds up in the space. This poses a risk of explosion or fire if exposed to a spark or flame. According to PSE Healthy Energy, 2.4 million gas leak incidents between 2003 and 2018 required fire department responses.

The American Energy Coalition reports that there are 286 natural gas explosions annually. In 2010 alone, 140 people died, and 700 people were injured by these gas leak explosions.

Furthermore, if you use an appliance with a gas leak, the incomplete combustion can result in carbon monoxide, an odorless, colorless gas that can cause poisoning and be fatal if inhaled for too long.

Gas leaks are also detrimental to the environment. The Environmental Protection Agency lists methane as the second most abundant gas that's destroying the Earth's atmosphere. It traps heat, raising the planet's temperature and accelerating changes to the climate.

Gas leaks also contribute to air pollution. The lower air quality hurts human health, especially individuals with respiratory conditions like asthma.

Switching from gas appliances to electric ones is the best way to avoid the dangers of a gas leak. Electric appliances, including electric fireplaces, are affordable, safe alternatives that don't compromise performance.

If you can't make the switch, be sure to regularly maintain and inspect your gas appliances. Set up carbon monoxide and gas detectors in your home, and ensure proper ventilation of your gas appliances.

People in the comments shared similar stories.

One person said, "Very similar situation here. Small leak is gas fireplace started a week after we moved in."

Another echoed the experience: "Weirdly this happened to me as well when we purchased our home!"

Gas leaks are more common than you might think. Modernizing your home with electric appliances — including electric stoves, heat pumps, and heat pump water heaters — is the best way to keep your home healthy and safe and help the planet cool down.

