Disturbed homeowner shares troubling video after noticing something strange with hot water heater: 'No ... that's not common'

A homeowner recently took to Reddit to ask about an apparent gas leak coming from his hot water heater.

In a video he shared, he uses a gas detector around his heater and says he smelled gas after a week of very cold weather in Texas. In the accompanying caption, he wrote, "Looked on Reddit and it seems to be a common issue these days?"

The post raises questions about traditional water heaters' efficacy during rapidly changing temperatures. This might explain the rise in popularity of heat pump water heaters, which are both extremely efficient and cheaper. The heaters lower monthly bills without sacrificing the efficiency of a traditional heater.

But the monetary savings are not just limited to monthly bills. The Inflation Reduction Act, which was signed into law in 2022, offers a host of incentives and subsidies for a variety of climate-friendly practices. This includes everything from purchasing electric vehicles to installing solar panels.

It also includes generous benefits for installing heat pump water heaters. Consumers can save up to $2,000 because of the generous program.

However, President Donald Trump has signaled his intention to roll back much of the subsidies offered in the Inflation Reduction Act. While such changes to the law would require an act of Congress, the future of the legislation remains murky. If you are considering taking advantage, it would make sense to do so sooner rather than later.

Heat pump water heaters' benefits go beyond just economics. They are also much better for the environment. Because they don't burn dirty fuels like oil or gas, heat pump water heaters don't release pollutants into the air. Consumers have been thrilled to find they also use substantially less energy while garnering the same results. This means the amount of pollution coming from your home could be significantly lowered.

Companies like Cala are making the installation of heat pump water heaters even more advantageous. Cala created the world's first intelligent heat pump water heater. This means it can anticipate your home's hot water needs, ensuring efficiency while drastically lowering costs.

For those considering switching to a heat pump water heater, check out this helpful guide.

Commenters on the original Reddit post were more than concerned.

One user said, "No that's not common. No gas leak is common."

Another commented, "I'd recommend replacing the heater personally."

